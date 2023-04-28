ASHLAND Visit AKY is gearing up for its first First Friday in the newly established Entertainment Destination Center in downtown Ashland on May 5.
The yearly event — running on the first Fridays from May to October consisting of food trucks, vendors, inflatables and music acts — will have a new twist this year with the Entertainment Destination Center designation.
That means during the course of First Friday, people can purchase and consume alcoholic beverages from licensed establishments within the zone.
Brandy Clark, director of Visit AKY, said her organization bought 1,000 specially marked cups for the event, for retailers within the zone to use. By law, those drinking in the streets of the zone must have their beverage in the special cup.
She said she hopes it will go well, but she believes the public will need to be educated about the zone.
“Our biggest obstacle is getting the word out there how it works,” Clark said. “The city has signage up marking the zone and the cups have QR codes so you can pull up the rules on your phone. We’ll also have fliers out there, too.”
Mayor Matt Perkins said the entertainment district, which is contained between 13th and 18th Streets inside Greenup and Carter Avenues, was part of a way to make Ashland competitive in securing events and conferences.
“This is a trend that we’ve seen around the state and by this district being established, it makes Ashland competitive,” Perkins said. “This is going to be a win for small business all around downtown.”
Perkins said the easing of alcohol restrictions in the district will be closely monitored by police.
“I have full faith that the Ashland Police Department will monitor the event, like they do every event in downtown, and I have faith that the community will be responsible just like they always have been,” Perkins said.
Clark said she hopes people have fun and stay safe.
“I’m very excited and we want people to have,” Clark said, “Just don’t do anything you wouldn’t want your mother to find out about.”