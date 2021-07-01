ASHLAND Ashland in Motion (AIM) is preparing for the third event of the 2021 First Friday season by spotlighting the Paramount Arts Center Summer Production Camp version of Cinderella and giving everyone their “shot” during the July First Friday Hotshot Competition, according to a press release.
To start the evening, Broadway Square will host select campers from PAC’s recent camp, which just wrapped last Friday. Actors will show what they learned over the two-week course by giving us a sneak peek at two musical numbers, “Impossible” and “In My Own Little Corner.”
“First Fridays are a great reason to come downtown and celebrate what makes Ashland unique. For example, organizations like the Paramount Arts Center are a huge blessing that most towns don’t have. It’s an educational resource and the talent that grows from the seeds they plant there is exciting to watch,” said Holly Stone, Ashland in Motion executive director.
Taking over the Broadway Square Stage from 7-9 p.m. will be Austin Vallejo from the Kiefer Sutherland Band.
AIM’s Basketball Hotshot Competition is open to all ages, male and female. Registration will begin at the event at 6 and the competition will start at 6:30 p.m. and will end at 8:30. Scores will be based on a one-minute period with each competitor shooting from specified spots on the court. Points will be awarded per basket and the winner of each division will receive a prize and advance to the October Championship, where they will compete against winners from each First Friday. There is no cost to participate.
The Dutch Fryers trailer will be on hand making Amish Donuts.
Inflatables are also returning this week along with Kona Ice and the classic cruise-in.
Visit the Ashland In Motion Facebook page for updates.