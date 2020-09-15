CATLETTSBURG A third man has been charged in the Jan. 9 robbery of the PNC Bank in Ashland.
Jackie L. Miller, 58, of Ironton, was indicted Sept. 8 by a grand jury sitting in Catlettsburg on one count of first-degree complicity to commit robbery and one count of complicity to receive stolen property valued at $10,000 or more.
The bank was robbed and a stolen van from Ohio was used as the get-away vehicle, according to police.
Miller joins 58-year-old Willis C. Cochran and 34-year-old John Knotts in the robbery of the bank in Ashland, according to Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley.
Knotts was taken into custody following a rolling shootout on Jan. 29 with Ohio authorities that began north of Portsmouth and ended in South Shore, according to authorities. Along with Knotts, Cochran’s daughter, 31-year-old Amanda Cochran, was also arrested in connection with the chase, court records show.
The elder Cochran has been convicted in prior robberies dating back to the 1990s in southern Ohio.
