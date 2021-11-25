ASHLAND Saturday is a special one for those looking to make progress on holiday shopping.
Small Business Saturday, which is Nov. 27, is an opportunity for towns and communities to give a boost to local businesses by having events meant to draw shoppers to locally operated and owned stores.
• In Ashland, Shop Small Social at Broadway Square will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's a party meant to kick off the first AKY Boutique Week on Broadway Square.
Courtney Hensley, assistant director at Visit Ashland, KY, said the event at Broadway Square will feature a live remote radio broadcast, food trucks and a coffee and hot chocolate bar. Across the street at the old G.C. Murphy building, 35 local vendors of crafts will be set up on both sides of the building. Hensley said a few vendors, those who have requested to do so, will be set up outside.
Shoppers can pick up a Boutique Week Passport at participating stores or print it from the website (at visitaky.com there is a link to the Shop Small Social at Broadway Square). Hensley said each store has a stamp; once shoppers have shopped at three stores and received the stamps, submit the passport for a drawing for a grand prize of a $25 gift card from each store.
• The Edge Business Center in Russell will offer 50 vendors, some with permanent spots in the building and others setting up for the day. She calls it Shop Local Holiday Market.
Kristie Patterson, owner of The Edge, said it's the first Small Business Saturday for the venue and she's not sure what to expect.
"I really don't know, but I hope it's a good turnout," she said. "We've been hitting social media pretty hard. I'd like to see 500 to 1,000, but I don't know."
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center at 1100 Our Lady's Way, which is on the hill behind the shopping center in Russell that contains Hobby Lobby and IHOP. Signs will direct shoppers to the front door.
Patterson said she's excited about the wide variety of crafters expected to be onsite.
"I even have a guy who makes fishing lures and paints them," she said. "They're super cool."
Vendors such as Tupperware, Mary Kay, Scensy and Pampered Chef will be selling their items, as well as locally owned vendors and boutiques.
• Small Business Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Ironton.
Ironton aLive has a coupon flier with specials at 35 businesses participating which is available at all participating businesses and other locations. The flier contains all the specials available and the activities for the day.
Ironton City Center lobby, at 3rd and Vernon, will have passports; shoppers should have at least 10 of the participating businesses sign indicating you have shopped their business. Turn in the passport at the City Center before 2:30 and you will be entered in a drawing to win $300, $200 or $100 in Ironton Bucks. Most Ironton businesses accept Ironton Bucks, dollar for dollar. Also inside the City Center will be Mrs. Claus and elves with candy and cookies. Board member Rowena Mollet is chairwoman for the event. Vendors will be in the lobby with crafts and Christmas items.
An Elf on the Shelf will be hiding in different stores downtown moved every half hour from 10 a.m. until noon; a drawing with names of shoppers who found is planned; prize drawing is $50 in Ironton Bucks.
Boy Scouts from Ironton Troop 106 will make s'mores at the farmers market pavilion from 10 a.m. to noon.
A TTA trolley will run a continuous loop on Third Street from 10 a.m. to noon for those shoppers who wish to shop uptown participants.
Some businesses will be treating with refreshments and other special activities.
• Stores in Huntington's Heritage Station will participate by offering several deals.
The Red Caboose, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will offer 20% off Blenko glass, Rosalie Haizlett prints, Fiesta Dinnerware and Morgan Rhea items. The first 10 Blenko water bottles sold will be specially priced at $35 (limit 1 per customer) and the first 10 Fiesta Chip and Dip sets sold will be specially priced at $30 (limit 1 per person).
The store also will offer a drawing to win a gift basket.
Full Circle Gifts & Goods will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Birds of a Feather, open the same hours, will offer 20% off the entire purchase, as well as goodie bags and other discounts.
Other stores in Huntington offering discounts include the Historic Hippie, The Potted Edge, Harbour House, Wildflower Gallery, True Soul Boutique and VC Boutique.
Old Central City Associate will participate with stores in the antiques district on 14th Street West offering shopping, coffee and food.
Some participants will include Village Antique Mall, Hattie and Nan's Antiques & Books, Thistle Patch Vintage Garden & Antiques, Camelot Too, Adell's Antiques, AAA Antiques, Pam's Marketplace and Sloane Square Gallery.
The Wild Ramp will offer a wide range of foods and crafts for holiday giving. Gift baskets and free samples will be available. The store will offer gift cards, as will Central City Cafe, West End Tattoo Club and West Tenampa.
In addition of offering gift cards, Cicada Books & Coffee will host an Artisan Alley, with a dozen local vendors set up outside of Cicada Books and at the Central City Gazebo (or behind The Wild Ramp in the case of inclement weather) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $3 storewide book sale on used books (not including consignment) will happen throughout the weekend.
(606) 326-2661 |