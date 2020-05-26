The hum of a tattoo gun started back up in shops across the state this week, and that is no different for shops in northeastern Kentucky.
Forrest Tattoo Company (Flatwoods), Midnite Society Tattoos (Summit) and Jannon’s Tattoo Studio (Grayson) are among those that started up their machines and are inking up clients, mostly by appointment. The owners of the shops said not much has changed for them outside of wearing masks and taking proper precautions. Most are following the same sanitization routine to which they’d already adhered.
“We are worried like anyone else is, but us being one on one we are much safer than being crowded at Walmart or grocery store,” said Johnny Forrest, the owner of Forrest Tattoo Company. “We are being as cautious as we can, we aren’t cutting any corners on anything. The tattoo shops in the area are clean and up to standards. We are as safe as we can be, if not safer.”
The shops sanitize everything before opening and after close each night. They use hospital-grade disinfectants and use disposable equipment.
“You have to be so cleanly anyway tattooing, that it is the exact same stuff we did anyway. The main restriction and change are we can’t have the foot traffic (and wearing masks),” said Garrett Carroll, the owner of Midnite Society Tattoos.
Forrest said they are following strict guidelines and they felt it was safe to open back up.
“We use infect wipes that are hospital-grade,” said Forrest. “There is nothing different but the masks and the number of people in the shop. We are held to a higher standard than most restaurants.”
Both Forrest Tattoo Company and Midnite Society Tattoos have been rebooking clients that had their appointments canceled because of the two-month shutdown.
Midnite Society Tattoos is booked until August.
There are only four people in Midnite Society Tattoo at any time with the current guidelines. They are not letting anyone inside other than the person tattooing and the person being tattooed.
Carroll said there are roughly six appointments happening per day between the two artists.
Carroll said his shop lost thousands of dollars during the two months they were closed. He canceled 84 clients.
He said the only concern he has is another spike of cases making them shut back down again.
“But we follow all the rules. If they say we need to shut down again, we will abide by it, of course,” said Carroll. “We stand by the decision of shutting down for public health and safety. We support Andy Beshear because I feel like he is an outstanding person and an outstanding leader.”
Jannon Ison is allowing one person at a time in her Grayson shop’s station.
“I have been able to stay in business by relying on my savings,” Ison said. “I’m really happy to be able to be open. It will take a little time to get rolling again. But my business will bounce back.”
Ison has been tattooing for 25 years. She’s had a business in Grayson since last September.
“I prefer appointment, but if I’m not busy, I’ll do a small walk-in,” Ison said.