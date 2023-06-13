ASHLAND Blended families sometimes have a difficult time meshing.
Not the Cory family.
In fact, David Cory's stepdaughter, Amanda Bowling, wrote about him for the Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club's Father of the Year contest. And she won.
The eighth-grader at Boyd County Middle School wrote that her father is always there for her, since she was 3 weeks old.
The girl's mother, Arlene Cory, explained.
"He was working at my dad's house and I needed someone to go get diapers, and he did," Mrs. Cory said.
Their relationship grew from there into the happy and successful "his, hers and mine" situation they enjoy today.
Specifically, Amanda Bowling stated her stepdad supported her through the loss of her grandmother, with whom she was very close.
"He encourages me to do my best and to try new things," she wrote.
David Cory, who is employed by Federal Express, is an England Hill Volunteer Fire Department volunteer. He has a simple explanation for all the positive things his stepdaughter wrote about him.
"That's just me. I take care of my family," he said.
The club presented Mr. Cory with a certificate, a framed copy of the essay and gift certificates for dinner and a money.
State Rep. Scott Sharp was a guest of the club meeting; he presented Mr. Cory with a Citation of Achievement from the Kentucky House of Representatives for his being named Father of the Year by the club.
Amanda Bowling said she was surprised to win. In fact, the honor was a surprise to the entire family.
"I didn't even know she wrote anything," her mother said.
More than 40 men in the area have received the Kiwanis Club's Father of the Year designation. The program began in 1977.
