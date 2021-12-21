CATLETTSBURG At the final fiscal court meeting of the year, Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney commended the county for its response to the tragic tornadoes in western Kentucky.
Last week, Chaney, alongside Boyd County Emergency Management, McGuire’s Towing and Recovery, the Boyd County Roads Department, the Parks Department, Ashland Fire and Nicholasville Fire traveled to Marshall County to assist in the recovery efforts after the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes that wreaked havoc and destruction.
Chaney said he met with Marshall County’s judge-executive and provided him some insight from the experiences Boyd County learned in last winter’s historic ice storm.
“It’s nowhere near the same, but there were some things I could share with him from it,” Chaney said.
Chaney further stated that after getting on the ground, he called the Boyd Road Department and asked if there were any volunteers who would make the six-hour trek to render aid.
“I got a call back that there was a problem,” Chaney said. “I thought nobody raised their hand to go. It turns out, everyone asked to go. The same thing happened at the parks department and here at the courthouse. Every single person was willing to drop what they had going on to come down and help.”
Boyd wasn’t the only county to render aid — Chaney said other counties came to lend helping hands and resources to the effort as well. That’s a reflection on the Commonwealth, Chaney said.
“That’s who we we are as a state,” Chaney said. “That’s Kentucky. We’re there for each other.”
Commissioner Randy Stapleton thanked those who provided relief and those who stayed behind to keep the county running.
“You’re both important,” Stapleton said. “We need people here to make sure we can still do what we do for the county.”
Commissioner Keith Watts said Tuesday was the last day for the toy drive and a truck would be hitting the road Wednesday morning to deliver toys to the families affected by the tornadoes.
