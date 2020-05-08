Other regional theaters’ plans for the summer:
Huntington Area Regional Theater will present “The Addams Family the Musical” and “101 Dalmatian Kids Pre-Show” on July 10, 11, 12, July 17, 18, 19 and July 24, 25 and 26 at Ritter Park Amphitheater. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. The pre-show will be at 7:30 p.m. with the main show at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and children.
The show “Elf,” originally scheduled for June, has been canceled.
Social distancing will be observed regarding crowd capacity, organizers said.
For more information or tickets, email lcarte@ghprd.org or call (304) 696-5954
Grandview Theater is host to shows presented by Theatre West Virginia.
Shows will include:
• “Alice at Wonderland” — June 30, July 1, 2, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11.
Phil Dirt and the Dozers — July 3.
• “Honey in the Rock” — July 17, 19, 21, 23 and 25.
• “Hatfields and McCoys” — July 18, 22, 24 and 26.
• “Godspell” — July 20, 31, Aug.2 and 2.
• “Rocket Boys the Musical” — Aug. 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15.
For tickets or more information, call (304) 256-6800 or visit theatrewestvirginia.org.
The outdoor musical “Tecumseh!” shown annually in Chillicothe will not be presented this
year.
The website for Jenny Wiley Theatre has not been updated and offices could not be reached for
comment.