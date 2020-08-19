ASHLAND A new theater group's goal is to present plays that are something different for the area.
On The Edge Theater Company was founded by Ernest Herman in February, but COVID-19 changed the trajectory.
"We planned to do another show, but when COVID happened, we had to kind of rethink," Herman said. "We had planned to do a straight play, but it had 13 people in it and at that time, everything was so unpredictable."
He decided to go with a play that had fewer cast members, so instead, they presented the Tony Award-winning "Speech and Debate," written by Stephen Karam. The play is about misfit teens who explore identity and sexuality as they deal with isolation from the adult world.
If it seems like dark comedy, it is.
That's what On The Edge shows are about.
"The kind of shows we're doing will make you think and may open your mind a little bit," Herman, who lives in Flatwoods, said. "I think Ashland definitely needs more theater. Every town could have more theater.
"I'm a firm believer in the arts and the power that has on a lot of people," he continued. "By doing these edgier shows, we're giving a voice to some people, like myself, with more mature themes and a little bit of shock value."
With the pandemic in full swing, "Speech and Debate" was presented in front of an audience of six -- family members of the cast -- and was available for viewing remotely via Square. The show drew 30 viewers, which Herman thought was a good crowd for a fledgling theater group.
The company has cast its next show: "Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead."
A parody of the works of Charles M. Schulz, the play's teen characters are based on the characters in the "Peanuts" comic strip. Topics include drug use, suicide, child sexual abuse, eating disorders, violence, rebellion and sexual relations.
Appearing in the show will be Samuel Perkins as CB; Sara Stapleton, CB's sister; Herman as Van; Evan Oslund as Matt; Garrett Campbell as Beethoven; Victoria Suarez as Marcy; Kelsey Bender as Trisha; and Susanna Morris as Van's sister.
The plot: When CB’s dog dies from rabies, CB begins to question the existence of an afterlife. His support system is broken by substance abuse, mental illness and other issues, but a new friendship with an artistic teen brings him some hope.
The group is rehearsing via Zoom.
"It's just a little easier for everyone because we have people traveling from West Virginia to be in the show," Herman said. Plans are to film the show and announce a release day; viewers will pay to get a link to it. He said as the date approaches, more information will be released on the group's Facebook page.
He said for now, the group will continue to do straight plays, or non-musicals, because they're less expensive and simpler to produce. Eventually, he said, the group might do some edgy musicals. He said there's plenty of good actors in the area.
"We have a lot of talent here," he said. "I've met many wonderful actors and artists, but there's not a lot of room for them to be heard, usually, because musicals require people to sing and dance, and not every good actor sings and dances."
Herman said he also started an acting company in college, but he hopes to have more support in this endeavor.
"We're going to try to form a board at the end of the year," he said. "It shouldn't be one person. Many people should have a say about what we're doing."
(606) 326-2661 |