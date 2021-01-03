WESTWOOD While 2020 is thankfully in the rear-view mirror, it would be a disservice not to acknowledge Westwood turned 100 last year.
While event plans to mark the centennial of the working class neighborhood were scrapped, the Westwood Lions Club did place signs at the edge of town commemorating the occasion.
Bill Musick, a retired superintendent of Fairview Schools, grew up in Westwood. When asked if he was the de facto mayor of the unincorporated hamlet, he laughed.
“I don’t know about that,” Musick said. “I used to be a history teacher, so I’m fascinated with the history of the area. I used to be around the older gentlemen like Pat Caniff and George Stout and people like that … they always kept me informed about stuff that happened before I got around there. I wouldn’t say I’m the mayor, but I’d say the historian.”
Looking back
Westwood was established back in 1920 to house folks working at Armco. The area was west of the mill and in the woods — hence the name, Westwood. Over the years, the neighborhood retained its working class routes — Musick said back in the day, if you lived in Westwood, you either worked at Armco, National Mines or the railroad.
“That’s how we ended up in Westwood,” Musick said. “My family moved there in 1966 because my stepfather was working at Armco. We were living in Argillite and it was just a long drive to get there. He just found himself a house in Westwood and the rest was history.”
Musick said Westwoodians like to hold on to their traditions. For example, take the 9 o’clock curfew. Every night, at 9 on the dot, the fire department blows its whistle, letting anyone under the age of 16 know it’s curfew.
Musick said he remembered that one as a kid.
“When I was 10, 12 years old, that 9 o’clock whistle would go off and somebody was telling me it was time to go home,” Musick said. “They weren’t mean about it. Looking back at it, we appreciate it now. They just had our best interest at heart.”
Fairview’s two gyms are another case in point.
The old gym was by the Work Progress Administration and still has its original flooring, according to Musick.
“It took them six years to build it — it was hand-carved out of stone, you know masons did it. They had to haul it in and they chipped it off by hand, block by block,” Musick said.
The new gym was erected in 1968, Musick noted.
“The gym was built in 1968, so that tells you we keep our traditions,” Musick said.
The original Clark’s Pump-N-Shop — now with stores all over the Tri-State — still stands in Westwood, right on Main Street. John W. Clark, the founder of Clark’s, is a Westwoodian who graduated from Fairview back in the late 1950s — the decade of the high school’s inception.
But more so than any gym or gas station or whistle, what keeps Westwood going is the people. Generations upon generations of clans and kin have lived in that neighborhood — many times, a house will stay in the family.
“It’s very unique, very close-knit,” Musick said. “We can say something about each other, but don’t let anyone else say something about us, because we’ll take offense. We can talk about each other all we want to, but don’t let anyone else.”
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said in researching the legal history of Westwood, that pride has been with the neighborhood for years.
“If you look at it, it’s set up like a town. It’s got a Main Street and everything,” Chaney said. “We looked into it a little bit and found it was originally supposed to be North Ashland. You know how South Ashland is residential?
“Well, Westwood was supposed to be the north residential part. But when the city put it up to a vote to annex it, they people of Westwood voted no,” he added.
Among the past Westwood popular spots over the years: Dari Hut, The Dollhouse, Osbourne Drug Store, Barber’s Gateway, Pennington’s, Clarke’s Garage and family-owned grocery stores (i.e. Ashby, Hall and Blevins). Some of the landmarks, like Giovanni’s, the Westwood Boys and Girls Club and Clark’s, are still around.
Looking forward
Westwoodian Suzanne Griffith first moved to Westwood in the 1970s. She went on to live elsewhere, but never could find the sense of community like she did in Westwood. So, when she got the chance, she and her husband, Rick, moved back to the town in 2005.
“The closeness of the people is unparallelled. My husband, now he didn’t grow up in Westwood, but he tells me, he says, ‘People can’t front around here.’ He taught (and coached) in Fairview for a while and he said, ‘People who grew up and went to Fairview can recognize when people are being authentic and when they’re not.’ And you know, I said, ‘I think you’re right. We all grew up together with the same 60 people all the way through school — you recognize what people are doing.’”
Griffith is concerned about some of the challenges in the neighborhood — infrastructure, dilapidated homes and economic development, to name a few. Despite the challenges, Griffith thinks the bonds that keep the community together are still strong.
“We have a lot of churches — I don’t even know how many we have. But just about everybody in Westwood goes to a church. They’re affiliated with a church. I’m not saying they’re there every Sunday, but they got a pastor. And that means a lot in keeping a sense of community together,” Griffith said.
“Fairview High School is another big one. We’ve had to raise taxes and that was very controversial. I’ve lived in areas where the schools were taken out. I taught at Catlettsburg Elementary, I think they should have left the high school there. I taught at Greenup Elementary — I’m old, I’m 56 — they tore that school down, and the community went downhill,” Griffith added.
Griffith credited the current fiscal court’s attention — they added a sidewalk and street lights to Main Street — toward making small community improvements that can go a long way.
“That might not seem like a big deal to some, but it sure was to us,” she said. “We just got a new sidewalk on Main Street and that’s a really big deal. We just appreciate that so much — they worked hard to put lights all the way down Main Street.”
The land owned by AK could be a conduit to a large-scale rejuvenation, Griffith said.
“That property is valuable,” she said. “It could be an industrial park one day. There will be some large-scale, positive change coming and it we need to be ready for it.”
Chaney said the pivot toward Westwood is part of a renewed effort on the fiscal court’s emphasis on forgotten parts of the county.
“It seems like it’s kind of been forgotten over the years and there hasn’t been a lot invested in it. But there’s a lot over there. There’s a lot of pride and energy over there. There’s a wonderful group of people,” Chaney said.
So the fiscal court listened and was able to get some state funds to put in the sidewalk. Right now, the new street lights are being wired to accommodate Christmas lights next year, Chaney noted.
While there’s not much that can be done with the AK land — after all, Cleveland Cliffs owns it — Chaney hopes it will be developed for employment opportunities for the community.
Chaney also noted that he’s been working with Griffith to possibly develop a land bank for Boyd County. As seen in Huntington and Lawrence County, Ohio, the government uses delinquent taxes and such to buy up abandoned properties for remediation or demolition.
Chaney said he hopes to get a public-private partnership for a land bank in Boyd County to address some of the empty houses in Westwood as well as Boyd County.
“It’s going to have government oversight, but not government overreach,” Chaney said.
(606) 326-2653 |