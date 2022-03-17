CANNONSBURG Amanda Schreier said she saw a need at Camp Landing Entertainment District.
“There was a sense of urgency,” Schreier said. “We were out here all day with the family, thirsty and hungry, and there was no place to eat or drink without leaving the mall.
“Jack’s Pizza wasn’t here at the time, so there was no place at all to order beverages, alcoholic or otherwise,” she added. “And if you have been walking around for hours, you need something to drink, even if it’s just a bottle of water.”
When people spend hours of their time in one place, even one as enjoyable as Malibu Jack’s for instance, she said, then exhaustion begins to set in. That’s when they need a convenient place for refreshments and at least a snack on site, because then they can pause to “regroup” and then go back for more fun.
“We wanted to bring food and drink here so that the other activities we want to bring here make more sense,” Schreier said. “Everyone wants to stay and play longer, and food and drink are critical to doing that.”
That desire to fill a very real need was how the idea for The Watering Hole was born, she said. “There’s always the opportunity to a fun spin on something,” she said. “So, The Watering Hole is set up like an old saloon with a very western theme, its really appropriate for the area and it’s a lot of fun. There will be a lot of themed drinks, and easy, fast ordering because when you’re thirsty you want your drinks as soon as possible.
The Watering Hole might have a rotating menu at the beginning, Schreier said, so that she can determine what appeals the most to Camp Landing patrons. She wants to make sure that the menu offers patrons the most variety possible as well. The idea, she said, is to make the food more “grab and go,” something that customers can get quickly but isn’t “heavy” enough to slow them down and keep them from maximizing the enjoyment of their outing. On the drink side, the hope is to offer local favorites along with the themed cocktails for people to enjoy before or after their other activities.
Another bonus, Schreier said, is that it will take some of the pressure off the larger restaurants that are coming to Camp Landing.
“The restaurants will have the larger sit-down dining experience with larger meal offerings, but we will still be able to offer quick food and drinks in the mall interior,” she said. “And we don’t have to wait for those larger restaurants to come in before we make the experience more pleasant. The Watering Hole is someplace where you can take a break and get some refreshments before going back to have fun.”
Schreier said The Watering Hole will carry a wide assortment of drinks — both non-alcoholic and alcoholic.
“We want something for everyone,” she said. “I plan on serving Mocktails (non-alcoholic versions of alcoholic drinks) because I have friends that, many for health reasons, can’t consume alcohol. But that doesn’t mean that they can’t enjoy a non-alcoholic margarita.”
Schreier said people might feel a bit ostracized to walk into a bar and order a soft drink, but she doesn’t want anyone to feel that just because The Watering Hole serves alcoholic drinks they should hesitate a second to order a soft drink or even water.
“This is going to be a nice bright atmosphere where you can enjoy any beverage of your choice,” she said.
