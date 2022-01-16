RUSSELL A much-anticipated microbrewery opened its doors on Saturday in downtown Russell. Eridanus Brewing & Tea Taphouse, at the old depot in Russell, began serving customers in a “soft” opening to showcase all it has to offer before its grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 22.
For those who weren’t able to visit the new brewery on Saturday, the soft opening will be repeated on Thursday and Friday (Jan. 20 and 21) from 4-9 p.m. both days. Hours for the grand opening, including a Revitalize Russell ribbon-cutting ceremony, will be from 1:30 until 11 p.m.
“We’ve needed something like this for a long time,” Russell native Jason Cook said. Cook and his wife, Tammy, were present at the soft opening, and both said that enjoyed the samples of what the brewery had to offer.
“All the flavors were incredible,” Jason Cook said. The couple enjoyed two flats, a serving of five small samples of the beer list and said that flavor was a cut above.
“We have been excited about this place opening since day one because we don’t have anything like it in this area,” Jason Cook said.
The Blonde and the American Pale Ale were Cook’s favorites of those he sampled, but he said that any of the flavors would be a wonderful replacement for beers typically purchased over the counter.
“I would definitely recommend that people try all of the flavors,” he said. “But especially those two.”
Cook said he plans on making Eridanus a frequent stop and took the time Saturday to text a high school friend to come down and try not only his favorites but the others as well.
“I think this is going to be a great place to come with your wife and friends and enjoy a beer or two,” he said.
Cook also said he appreciated the relaxed ambience without multiple televisions or blaring music, saying Eridanus was more like a coffee shop than a bar.
“It will be a good place to relax and have a conversation,” Cook said, “where you can also enjoy a beer or a glass of wine.”
Owners Justin and Kristin Matthews said they were quite pleased with the turnout on Saturday and are looking forward to sharing their passion with the community. Kristin Matthews is the business tea specialist, and Justin Matthews is the head brewer who crafts the variety of beers with assistant brewer Chris Matney.
“The planning took about two years,” Justin Matthews said. “And we have been getting this location ready for well over a year. So, we are really happy to finally be able to show the community what we have to offer.”
Eridanus Brewing Tea & Taphouse offers eight different types of specialty teas, either black or green tea, and a variety of herbal teas as well.
“They are crafted for taste and medicinal properties,” Kristin Matthews said. “Tea is healthy all around. It is also good for heart health; some teas will help boost your immune system, and each different tea has different properties. So, all the tea blends are crafted toward specific ailments. The peppermint tea, for instance, is good for indigestion, headaches and other things.”
Aside from those benefits, Kristin Matthews said there is just something that is uniquely delicious about a well-brewed cup of tea.
On the brewing side, Justin Matthews said they offer some bottled beers, and are running six taps.
“We haven’t started producing a large quantity here yet,” he said. “We are still setting up some of the equipment, but once that is all complete, Chris and I will have six of our own brews available all the time. And we are going to pull in other locally brewed beers as well. Right now, we have Broken Throne and Dreaming Creek brands who have worked with us in getting set up. But we want to pull in more local breweries.”
Matthews said there will always be six of their own brews available, and the plan is to rotate the flavors based upon season and local response.
“I have been walking around the tables getting feedback,” Matney said. “One of the favorites so far seems to be the Blonde. And the Signature Red is popular, too. So, I think those are two we will probably make available all of the time.”
“Our whole model is built around using as much local producers and suppliers as we possibly can,” Kristin Matthews said. “Even the wine we use in our wine slushie is a Kentucky Wine.”
The wine slushie, she explained, is a combination of wine, fruit juices, syrups and a small amount of flavored liquor.
“They are then slushed, and it comes out like an adult version of the Icees you used to be able to get at Hills Department Store. And we offer what we call our ‘small bites’ menu,” she said. “And will always have beer cheese and pretzels.”
Everyone interested in seeing — and tasting — what Eridanus has to offer can go to their physical location at 501 Ferry Street in Russell or check out the menu options and hours of operation on Facebook.