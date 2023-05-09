ASHLAND Eighth-graders from throughout Boyd County were invited to participate in the Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club's Mother of the Year contest.
Although there was only one winner, many students expressed their love and admiration of their mothers in their unique way. Here are some examples.
"My mom has always encouraged me to be the best version of myself and to always try my hardest."
"We don't keep secrets from each other and hopefully never will."
"She gives everyone some privacy and she is good for venting."
"I believe she has done a great job of making me a good person."
"I think my mother deserves this award because she has given me the courage to believe in myself."
"I'd give my life for her in a heartbeat. I love her to the moon and back."