According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9, contractors are placing the final steel beams for the new Ky. 244 Russell viaduct replacement bridge through Friday.
Crews will stop traffic up to 15 minutes at a time on all lanes of U.S. 23 — four times Thursday and twice Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Delays and significant traffic backups on U.S. 23 and the Ironton-Russell bridge are inevitable.
Alternate routes include U.S. 52 through Ohio via the Greenup Locks and Dam or Ashland bridge. Local traffic may use Ky. 207 through Flatwoods, according to KYTC. This is the last of the steel beam work.
The new road and bridge should open later this summer.
The $20.6 million Russell viaduct replacement project includes building a new Ky. 244 looping westward from U.S. 23 to a new flyover bridge across U.S. 23 and the railroad tracks on the river side to touch down where the old viaduct bridge connects to Bellefonte Street in downtown Russell, according to KYTC.