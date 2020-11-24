“Poppa” Dan Pennington of Greenup is one of the many individuals in the tri-state area who developed high blood pressure without being aware of it.
The American Heart Association defines High Blood Pressure (HBP or hypertension) as “… when your blood pressure, the force of your blood pushing against the walls of your blood vessels, is consistently too high.”
The circulatory system moves blood throughout the body, a cycle that begins with each beat of the heart. The heart pumps oxygenated blood out and also carries the same blood back after it has supplied oxygen to tissues and organs to begin the process again. This is facilitated by a network of “tubes” that include veins, arteries and capillaries. Each different tube performs a certain function, but they all depend upon a certain amount and consistency of pressure to operate properly.
There are two types of pressure the body needs to continue that proper function. When blood is pumped out of the heart, the systolic pressure forces it into the larger tubes known as arteries. When the heart rests between beats, diastolic pressure occurs. These two pressures need to be balanced, although their individual force (pressure) isn’t the same. Most people who are not health professionals see this balance as the two numbers shown when their blood pressure is checked at the doctor’s office.
It is crucial to remember that when blood pressure is high, it increases the stress on the entire circulatory system and can cause long-term negative health effects by making the heart and the entire system work harder and less efficiently. High blood pressure can be a contributing factor to a host of health issues such as stroke, heart attack, vision loss and kidney disease, among others. This can prove especially devastating because the effects of high blood pressure often goes undetected for years; but in spite of the lack of obvious symptoms, the damage to our bodies is still being done.
It is for this reason that the American Heart Association calls high blood pressure a “silent killer.” Nearly half (45%) of adults in the United States has high blood pressure, but only 24% are aware of their condition.
Said Pennington: “I have had high blood pressure for about 30 years now.” He was diagnosed fairly young, and he said that there was a combination of factors leading to it.
“One of my parents had high blood pressure, but that wasn’t the only reason,” Pennington said. Genetics played a role, certainly, but there were other factors which caused the condition as well.
“But a lot of it was due to my unhealthy eating habits. And this area is really bad for that because everyone loves fried food. There are also people,” himself included, he added, “that like a lot of salt in their diet, which isn’t good, either.”
Treating the condition comes with a lot of challenges, Pennington said. “I have been on medication pretty much the entire time,” he said. “For the most part it seems to do really well for a period of time, but I think my body becomes accustomed to it over a period of a few years and then it isn’t as effective. So, then we (he and his doctor) have to go in and ‘tweak’ it a little bit to get the same results. But if I watch what I eat and get a little exercise, then I don’t experience the extremely high-blood-pressure days. An ounce of prevention really is worth a pound of cure.”
On a daily basis, Pennington said he tries to keep up with his diet and exercise, something he said can prove difficult at times. Over the years other side effects have manifested themselves, especially with regards to some medications.
“I have learned that I need to be really careful about a lot of exposure to the sun,” he said. “Some of the medicines I take say that you aren’t supposed to be out in the sun much at all. And now I seem to burn a lot quicker — and a lot worse — when I do get out in the sun.”
One potential side effect Pennington said he is grateful for not having is that many people who suffer from the various types of heart disease exhibit slower healing.
“I have been very fortunate in that,” he said. “I have always been a quick healer.” But he admits that now he has developed Coronary Artery Disease as well, which is plaque build up in the walls of his arteries that further complicates his high blood pressure.
“It has to be treated,” he said. “Because it can cause a lot of serious problems like strokes and heart attacks if you don’t.”
Pennington said before the pandemic he had gone through a long period of closely watching what he ate and getting regular exercise. This yielded an amazing weight loss of 90 pounds, and he said that he was feeling good and healthy.
“When I lost that 90 pounds, I was able to take away some of that medicine. But after the pandemic I have had to add it back in because I have started to gain weight again over the last few months,” he said.
Pennington said he had a few recommendations based upon his experiences. “I would recommend that if you don’t have high blood pressure now to start monitoring it,” he said. “Find one of the blood pressure machine at a pharmacy and regularly check it.”
Pennington said the machines aren’t a replacement for a visit to a physician or other health care provider, but self-monitoring will give you an idea at least of where you are at with regards to a disease which silently slips up on people. “If you check it and it seems to be getting higher, then check with your primary health care provider and see what they recommend.”
Pennington said that if it is caught early, the condition could possibly be regulated by diet, exercise and a healthier lifestyle.
“You have to take it seriously, even in the early stages,” he said. “High blood pressure can and does kill people every day. But it can be managed. There are a lot of good medications available, but we can do a lot of the management ourselves by developing a healthier lifestyle. Even cutting down on or cutting out fried foods and things like chips helps. I know it’s hard, because I love both,” Pennington said.
At the end of the day, he said, you just have to love life more.