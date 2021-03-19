GREENUP The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office will now have defibrillators in its cruisers, a move top county lawman Matt Smith said will save lives.
On St. Patrick’s Day evening, Smith had his deputies meet at the Greenup County Fiscal Court house to be trained in how to use the defibrillators. The sheriff’s office already a has a few, for use at the sheriff’s office and the court house annex.
“So far, thank God, we haven’t had to use them,” Smith said. “But if we do, even just one time, it will be worth its weight in gold.”
Due to excess fees this past year and a donation from King’s Daughter Medical Center, the office was about to get the defibrillators to outfit nine sheriff’s cruisers.
Smith said when he ran for sheriff, one of his goals was to outfit the deputies with the devices — he’d heard stories about people having heart attacks out in the county and not making it due to 30- to 40-minute response times from the various private ambulance services in the county.
“We’re in the saving-lives business,” Smith said. “If we can have one more tool to allow us to do that, I think it’s a wonderful thing. I’m not going to dump on the ambulance services — they do great work. But they don’t know the county roads like my guys do.”
Smith continued, “They work the county every day, they don’t need GPS. If one my deputies is on patrol in the area when the call comes in, they can come out and assist.”
With the exception of some units in Ashland, Smith said his agency is one of the few in northeastern Kentucky to be outfitted with the devices. Like most law enforcement, his deputies are trained in first aid and carry necessary kits for run-of-the-mill injuries and trauma such as gunshot wounds.
One trend Smith said he hopes to use to his advantage is the cross-pollination between the local volunteer fire departments and his own agencies.
“One thing I’ve noticed is a lot of guys who end up joining us have backgrounds in the volunteer fire departments,” he said. “I have a few who have or at one time had EMT/paramedic training, so this will allow us to utilize those skills to help better serve the public.”
Added Smith: “With today’s climate surrounding law enforcement, anything we can do to better serve the public and help is a good for building more positive vibes.”
