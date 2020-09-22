SOUTH SHORE Mayor Cheryl Moore was watering flowers in the city’s Rotary Park when she noticed a stranger taking pictures of a big lump of stone in a small roofed building near the tennis courts.
She walked over to introduce herself because it’s a sight she has seen more several times in the past week or so.
Whether curious passers-by or history buffs, people are being drawn to the South Shore Rotary Park to see the boulder known as the Indian Head Rock, which was just moved there and now resides there permanently.
“It’s brought people in to see it,” she said. “It’s great to have it back in the area where people can see it and it’s not hidden away. The county did all this; we just gave them a place to put it.”
“All this” includes a pavilion about half the size of a picnic shelter on a hillside in the park and a chain-link screen that protects it from mischief while allowing visitors to see its surface, which is etched with inscriptions carved there in bygone days, including the namesake carving of what appears to be the visage of a native American.
It also includes finding a way to move the 8-ton boulder without cracking it or damaging the carvings.
Greenup County Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter had it moved by a towing company, which had the heavy equipment to lift it onto a truck bed and then place it on its concrete pad in the pavilion.
The structure was built by courthouse maintenance man Stanley Hayes and Kenny Hurst, Carpenter said.
“I wanted it back in South Shore, back where it belongs. That’s the reason I kept holding on to it, until I could find the right place to put it,” he said.
The rock has been in the county garage for the past 10 years. It was placed there in the aftermath of an interstate squabble between Kentucky and Ohio over its ownership, a fight that included attorneys, city and county officials, state representatives and the Kentucky attorney general as combatants.
The rock had been in the Ohio River between South Shore and Portsmouth for millennia until an amateur historian from Ohio plucked it out in 2008 with the help of some divers and handed it over to Portsmouth officials for display there.
Kentucky officials quickly objected on the grounds the rock had been in the Commonwealth’s jurisdiction and thus was Kentucky property. Some authorities also objected to the removal of the boulder, which could be considered an archaeological artifact, from its site without a permit.
Archaeologists pointed out that removing an artifact from its site is frowned upon because it destroys potential clues to its history.
Portsmouth and Ohio officials countered that although the Kentucky state line reaches to the low-water point on the Ohio side, making the rock technically Kentucky property, its main historical significance was to Portsmouth. It was from that city that boaters, swimmers and picnickers in the 19th century often ventured to the rock, some of them leaving their names and other messages carved on its surface.
The fight ended up in the courts and the historian initially faced criminal charges for taking the rock out of the river. The two states faced widespread ridicule when the squabble was noticed and covered by national TV networks, newspapers and magazines.
The charges against the historian eventually were dropped. Portsmouth surrendered the rock to Kentucky, where it will stay for good.
“I feel like we preserved history and now people can see it and learn about it,” Carpenter said.