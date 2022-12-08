FLEMINGSBURG One Fleming County alumnus has earned the highest degree achievable in the National Future Farms of America Organization.
Blake Burton has been involved with Fleming’s Future Farmers of America chapter since middle school. He received and was awarded the American FFA degree during the national FFA convention this year.
“There is a very small percentage of FFA members who get it overall throughout the whole nation,” said Burton. “It’s a great honor to receive this high of a degree. With that many people and the fact of realizing that I earned this moment”
Burton applied for the American FFA degree last winter.
All recipients for the American FFA degree were required to show dedication to their chapter and state as well as agricultural experience, leadership abilities and community involvement.
Burton’s mentor and former FFA teacher, Tonya Phillips, said that he’s a prime example of someone who deserves to receive this degree.
“When I had Blake in class, I remembered that he was very quiet, but he had a drive that I have never seen,” Phillips said. “He set goals for himself early on and I am over the moon to see him succeed with his dreams.”
Burton said one of the biggest lessons Phillips taught him during school was to build connections at a young age and to meet new people.
“Knock on wood that I can continue farming as a job,” said Burton. “Having made connections within the community while in school has helped me tremendously. I know that someone will catch me if I fall. It’s a sort of you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours situation.”
Burton thanked and credited many people for helping him achieve his dream.
“Without my family, my friends, Tonya Phillips, Lucinda and Bobby Pease, I do not know where I would be today,” Burton said. “They have pushed me to never give up and when it comes to dreaming, anything is possible.”