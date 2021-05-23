ASHLAND United Way of Northeast Kentucky had an East Central Neighborhood Block Party on Saturday at the Carol Jackson Unity Center in Ashland.
The event was set up on the block in front of the unity center along Railroad Avenue where United Way volunteers served hotdogs and soft drinks to the neighborhood residents who attended the event.
The block party also featured games for children, and tables were set up for United Way’s community partners such as Ashland Community Kitchen, CAReS, Ashland for Change and Safe Harbor. Inside the center, nurses from King’s Daughters Medical Center had set up an area where attendees could receive vaccines for COVID-19.
The block party was meant to celebrate the opening of Born Learning Trail, a new walking path that runs along the block in front of the Carol Jackson Unity Center. The trail features several signs to help parents engage pre-kindergarten-age children in activities meant to help them develop their letter-, number-, shape- and color-recognition skills. Before serving food to attendees, Jerri Compton, CEO of United Way of Northeast Kentucky, gave a short speech followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Born Learning Trail.
Compton described United Way as a local non-profit organization and explained its goals are to “fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person and every community, just like we’re doing here today. Education means a lot, and we want to get families and kids stabilized and to live better lives.”
Compton explained the goals of United Way of Northeast Kentucky further.
“We know that we have problems here in eastern Kentucky with kindergarten readiness rates; they’re very low,” she said. “And experts will tell you that if kids aren’t ready and prepared on Day 1 of kindergarten, they are immediately going to be behind. I’m not talking about having pencils and paper, I’m talking about that they understand numbers, colors, some basic sight words, things like that. Working with young children and preparing them for kindergarten is crucial to success.”
One of the programs run by United Way is the United Way Born Learning Academy. Compton explained how it plays a part in United Way’s kindergarten readiness efforts.
“It’s something that’s been in this area now since 2013,” Compton said. “United Way Born Learning Academy is an early childhood education program that works with parents and caregivers to young children to give them and teach them everyday opportunities to prepare their kids for kindergarten. It’s always good to put away your cell phone and talk to your child. Talk to them about what they see. Right out here in this park today, you know, ‘what do we see around us,’ ‘what do we hear around us,’ ‘what are the colors,’ ‘what are the shapes,’ ‘how does it feel,’ ‘how does it make me feel,’ things like that.”
Compton described the layout of the Born Learning Trail and how it is designed to engage children in ways she believes will help their development.
“It’s a series of 10 signs, and it gives them activities and little education opportunities. There are corresponding things painted on the sidewalk, like a hopscotch board, and what’s on a hopscotch board? Numbers, colors,and shapes that you can talk about with your children. We feel like this a perfect community for it. We felt that the Born Learning Trail and the Unity Center were just a perfect tie-in, and we’re very appreciative to the mayor (Matt Perkins) and the city for having the idea of putting our Born Learning Trail here and allowing us to do this.”