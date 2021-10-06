Local woman Jordan Smith said she always knew she wanted to be a writer but wasn’t sure exactly how to reach that goal. Recently, however, Smith was able to achieve that dream when she had her first book in the Christian Romance genre, “A Love Rekindled,” published with Covenant Books. She said that in the way many stories develop, her book began as something entirely different.
“I first started writing this as a personal journal,” said Smith, of the Carter County side of Rush. That journal contained a lot of powerful feelings that Smith said she just wanted to get out. But the journal was in raw form and required some organization, which Smith said was at times difficult. One emotion or thought generated or connected to others, she said. But the choice to convert her journal to a work of fiction in the Christian Romance genre helped things quite a bit, she said.
Speaking on the journal process itself, Smith said the most painful or difficult thoughts and memories are the most challenging to get onto the page; but getting these things out, despite the difficulty, is the healthiest way to go about the process. This resulted in her journal not exactly following any sort of chronological order but getting out the more painful pieces first made going back and reorganizing easier later.
“And I knew where I wanted all of this to go,” Smith said. “So, putting it all together in story form wasn’t as bad as I originally thought it would be.”
The book begins with a young woman starting her second year of college, Smith said.
“She has made new friends,” Smith explained. “But then she has a ‘blast from the past’ come back into her life. They used to be close friends but drifted apart. And now they are seeing exactly how they are going to move forward. And along the way she has other things going on in her life, such as bullying issues and a lot of negative feelings about herself that she needs to overcome. And during all this, she is trying to figure out who there is that she can lean on for help.”
Smith’s first book is relatively short, she said, at a little less than 100 pages. Although she assures readers that it isn’t a cliffhanger, she said that “A Love Rekindled” is left open for a sequel she hopes to write once she gets through graduate school to earn her Clinical Counseling degree, focusing on trauma.
Currently it is available through the publisher, Covenant Books, as well as Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and select retail locations. Jordan Smith will also be autographing her book in Grayson at the Funtoberfest from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tourism Cabin.