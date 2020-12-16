ASHLAND Another holiday tradition in the area will be presented this week.
The Ashland Youth Ballet will perform "The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Thursday; at 7 p.m. Friday; and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Arts Center.
Guest artist Llonnis Del Toro Cintra will perform the Sugar Plum Cavalier wth Sugar Plum Fairy Ella Detherage.
Del Toro Cintra of Kentucky Ballet Theatre, a native of Havana, Cuba, began dancing when he was 9 at the Fernando Alonso National Ballet School and participated in several national and international ballet competitions, obtaining a special mention and two silver medals.
“With national and international credits behind the young dancer, he brings the artistry of the Cuban technique to our region,” said Maria Whaley, director of the Ashland Youth Ballet. “His strength and stage presence models to young dancers, male and female, of the poise, grace and energy dance requires.”
Del Toro Cintra was part of the National Ballet of Cuba under the direction of Alicia Alonso. His repertoire includes La Bayadere, Flames of Paris, Carnival of Venice, Giselle, Don Quixote, Le Corsaire, Napoli, The Talisman, Coppelia, La Fille mal Gardée, Theme and variations, Carmen, in the Shadows of a waltz, Cinderella, the Magic Flute, Earth and Moon and Sleeping Beauty.
The AYB’s “The Nutcracker,” was postponed because of Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order. When the order was lifted, the AYB Board of Directors decided to proceed by adding two shows with limited seating at each show, Whaley said. The Thursday evening and Saturday evening shows will be recorded and available for streaming Christmas week for those who could not attend. Masks are mandatory at all times, temperatures will be taken, and a system of distancing while seating and dismissing will be in place.
For information about the virtual launch, visit ashlandyouthballet.org.
Tickets for the live shows are on sale at the PAC box office. Call (606) 324-0007.