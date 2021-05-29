ASHLAND A squabble over three for-profit agencies moving into The Neighborhood came to a head Wednesday when the City of Ashland enforced a code violation.
However, the issues run deeper and call into question the use of federal dollars used in the city’s Community Development Block Grant program, which sees federal dollars released through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The executive director of The Neighborhood, Todd Young, tendered his resignation May 19 effective June 30, according to Neighborhood Board member Dr. Desmond Barrett, executive director of Ashland Community Kitchen. Young, according to Barrett, signed contracts with three for-profit entities to move into the Neighborhood, all without approval from the 23-member board.
“The Neighborhood brought legacy non-profits under one roof to help community members in need. It was never established to be a for-profit incubator to compete against local businesses. My board of directors (Ashland Community Kitchen) strongly disagrees with recent moves that The Neighborhood has made for to lease or sublease to for-profit companies,” Barrett said.
Barrett said the Ashland Community Kitchen board passed a unanimous resolution this week asking for Young’s contract not to be extended past his resignation date and for all contracts not approved by the board to be reviewed and possibly terminated.
“There are two issues here,” Barrett said. “One is the use of HUD funds and the other is these contracts were not approved by the board. We’re worried that these actions could jeopardize CDBG funds for agencies working inside The Neighborhood.”
When called for comment, Young deferred to Neighborhood Board Chairman Jay Whitlatch, stating he would forward a reporter Whitlatch’s contact information. Young never did, but the newspaper was able to dig up that contact information and called Whitlatch.
As of Friday evening, Whitlatch had not returned a call for comment.
IRS 990 forms, which are submitted by non-profits and are available for public inspection, show Young was a the part-time director from 2016 until 2018. In 2019, the records reflect that Young was a full-time director, drawing a salary of $50,000 per year.
Barrett confirmed Young had only been full time about the last two years.
According to Community and Economic Development Director Chris Pullem — who oversees both the CDBG program and code enforcement for the city of Ashland — two issues are at play that led to code enforcement officers and Ashland Police to respond to The Neighborhood.
Pullem said about a week and a half prior, the city was alerted that a pharmacy had moved in and set up shop. They erected walls with electrical wiring — according to Pullem, in order to do so they needed to submit architectural plans and wiring diagrams to both the city and the state.
“Nothing was done according to the proper code procedures,” Pullem said. “So yesterday (Wednesday), we had a cease and desist order delivered at 3 p.m. My understanding is that the pharmacy has now vacated the premises.”
Public records from the state board of pharmacy and Medicaid show that CornerstoneCare had listed a physical address at the Neighborhood — 2516 Carter Avenue, Suite P. Off-record sources confirmed the pharmacy had set up shop in May 2021.
According to its website, CornerstoneCare offers “On-site MAT.” While typically that acronym is mentioned in conjunction with Suboxone or Methadone clinics, the website further states:
“CornerstoneCARE’s prescription delivery program provides patients with stigma-free medication access at the time of their appointment. This service both increases access for transportation restricted or limited patients while also decreasing diversion opportunities and increasing overall patient outcomes. The pharmacy also monitors various prescription drug monitoring programs to ensure compliance.”
A for-profit drug rehabilitation outfit and a drug testing facility also rented out parts of the space, too, according to several sources.
Pullem said the other issue is the use of CDBG funds at The Neighborhood. Over the last 10 years, Pullem said the city has released roughly $900,000 in CDBG funds to The Neighborhood itself, as well as thousands of dollars to agencies housed inside it, such as the Ashland Community Kitchen, the Salvation Army, River Cities Harvest and CaRES.
“It’s our understanding since CDBG funds were used in The Neighborhood, they are prohibited from allowing a for-profit entity into that space,” Pullem said. “Part of the issue is, there’s concern some of those funds have to be remitted back to HUD if they find there is an issue there.”
Part of the CDBG funds to CaRES was used for utilities in the suite the organization occupied, according to Pullem. The pharmacy occupied a portion of that suite, he said.
According to reports from the city, the only entities to receive CDBG funds form the city in 2018 and 2019 — the last two years reported to HUD (2020 numbers won’t be available until the fall, per the city website), The Neighborhood had not received any CDBG funds.
Only CaRES and the Community Kitchen received stipends in those years, the records show.
As of Friday, Barrett said he understands HUD will be reviewing the documentation accompanying CDBG funds for both The Neighborhood and the entities who have received them working within it.
