ASHLAND While The Neighborhood has been restricted in some respects in its face-to-face interactions in recent weeks, it has been advancing on more accessibility in its digital approach. With this comes the rollout of its newly redesigned website, theneighborhood-ashland.org.
The website features more avenues to be a part of its missions, volunteer and donation opportunities, and a clearer approach to intake of clients in need of services. An active news section will keep the public better informed on fundraiser events and other happenings at The Neighborhood.
The Neighborhood houses several non-profit agencies and helps administer several transitional programs as well. It has been working hard to fulfill its mission during the outbreak of COVID-19. Adjustments have been necessary but operations have carved a way forward for those in need.
“Even during these challenging times, The Neighborhood’s ability to provide stability, opportunity, and accountability has never been stronger,” The Neighborhood director Todd Young said. “We are better together.”
With its commitment to in-person services, The Neighborhood feels it now has a match in its digital approach as it continues to expand its broad range of services and programs.
The Neighborhood houses the following agencies:
• Ashland Community Kitchen
• CAReS
• Clean Start
• River Cities Harvest
• The Dressing Room
• The Drop
• Transportation Station
The Neighborhood is also launching its Employment Initiative Program. The program has several avenues that help provide a path toward meaningful employment for people with difficult backgrounds or little work experience.
Information about The Neighborhood, its agencies and programs, and ways you can help in the mission are available through the new site. A portal to connect those in need of services to agencies that can help is also featured on the new website.
Information on how you can help support this new digital mission can be found at theneighborhood-ashland.org/the-neighborhood-mission-boosts-its-digital-direction/.
The Neighborhood is located at 2516 Carter Ave. near the heart of downtown Ashland.