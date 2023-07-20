LOUISA The Millard School has announced the formation of its preschool, according to a press release this week.
The preschool is a state-licensed day care provider for 3- and 4-year-olds, stated the release.
The Millard Preschool’s mission is to provide a high-quality Christian environment and experience with a solid academic foundation.
Students will learn “language, numbers and the world around them,” according to the release. The students will work to develop motor skills through activities such as coloring, cutting, painting and writing, among others.
“Preschool helps socialize children, builds language and math skills, while developing fine and gross motor skills,” said Director Virgie Jordan. “We have openings and are ready to enroll children for the 2023-24 school year.”
At The Millard School, children are taught Biblical stories and concepts. Children also participate in chapel each week, according to the release.
Millard teachers educate with a goal in mind of bringing children closer to God and develop a Christ-like mind.
The educators will also teach children to demonstrate concern for others, seek help to solve problems and be open to new experiences, stated the release.
“The benefits of sending children to a Christian preschool is they are learning from a faith-based perspective,” Jordan said. “Obtaining a well-rounded preschool education and receiving the nurturing of their character each day.”
The Millard Preschool is a CCAP provider, which assists with funding.
Call (270) 574-3138 for more information.
The Millard School is at 107 E. Madison Street in Louisa. It received national accreditation through the Association of Christian Schools International in July 2022.