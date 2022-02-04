A private school in Louisa is seeking accreditation as it looks to expand.
The Millard School, found in 2014, is working through the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) accreditation process.
Travis York, principal of The Millard School, said the school has been a member of ACSI for a few years without accreditation. York explained that the school currently educates through seventh grade.
The plan is to add eighth grade next year. The following year, York said the school will add ninth grade and operate a junior high model. The third year, the plan is to add a full high school.
The plan to add the high school is what makes the accreditation process especially important, said York.
“It gives you more credibility, I think, within the community,” said York. “It shows that you have checked all the boxes that are required for schools. As we’re moving toward a high school, when you talk about credit for students to receive … for colleges to honor your courses that’s a big deal.”
The accreditation with ACSI will allow the diplomas given out to high school graduates of The Millard School to be recognized by the state of Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Non-Public School’s Commission, the Kentucky Board of Education has fully vetted and approves the ACSI.
“Accreditation with ACSI engages schools in a vigorous, holistic process of organizational appraisal and improvement that engages every school constituent,” the ACSI website states. “Our program is a highly regarded Christian program for member schools. We have partnerships with all of the U.S. regional accreditation agencies and offer joint accreditation with numerous accrediting organizations. Every step in our accreditation process is designed to be useful for driving improvement in private schools. If you are striving for excellence based on a solid Christian philosophy of education, consider exploring our program.”
A team visit will take place in April, and York says they should have accreditation by that time.
“The purpose of The Millard School shall be to operate as an independent Christian school that believes that each child deserves the chance to learn and grow in a joyful atmosphere that nourishes their spiritual, social, emotional, physical and academic learning experiences through the love of Jesus Christ,” states The Millard School Facebook page. “TMS will accept and cherish an environment of diversity where specific tools and guidance are utilized so that each child may discover their God-given destiny.”
The Millard School was founded by Addiction Recovery Care founder Tim Robinson and is named for his father. The Millard College is also in Louisa, where Robinson is chancellor, and offers addiction and recovery studies certification, general studies, welding and peer support specialist certifications.
York shared that the school began offering athletics this year and he serves as both principal and athletic director. The Millard School currently offers basketball, cheerleading, cross country and track.
The academic team at The Millard School competed at the elementary level and won the district quick recall. They added a middle school academic team this year and the sixth-grade team took the district quick recall title. York said they had several students place in the written categories as well as in the sixth-grade showcase.
The school has music on Monday, theater on Tuesday and Spanish on Wednesday, said York.
“We did a Christmas play and we want to have another play in the spring,” said York.
The Millard School is working on a website that will be up and running soon, according to York. The Millard School can be found on Facebook @themillardschool.
The Millard School is on River Bend Road in Louisa.