ASHLAND The Mill Cafe could be the first tenant in the newly renovated GC Murphy Building, the owners have confirmed.
Mill co-owners Mikal and Joe Clark said the restaurant is tentatively scheduled to move into the first floor the building on March 1. Along with the move, the restaurant will see an expansion of the menu and hours, staying open from 8:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Along with that, the restaurant will become full service, with wait staff — expect to see hiring notices as the move-in date approaches, the Clarks said.
One of the key factors in making the move up the block from 15th Street and Greenup Avenue to Winchester Avenue can be summed up in one word: space.
“Right now, we’re seating 52 people,” Mikal Clark said. “When we move into there, we’ll have a capacity of 150 or so. I think that will improve business, because right now I think we’re losing some customers because when they come in here, they see it’s crowded and decide to go somewhere else.”
The menu, which will include fine dining staples such as braised short ribs and pasta, will also include a 750-degree stone on which diners can cook meat.
“They can cook steaks, tuna scallops,” Mikal Clark said. “It’s a fun experience and really helps with group dining, because one person might like their steak rare, while another might like it well done.”
Featured in the new location will also be a stage, which the Clarks said will be used for live music.
The building, which was owned and renovated by the late Dr. E.B. Gevedon, was purchased in August 2021 by Brandy Clark, the tourism director of Ashland, for a sum of $850,000, according to property records.
Both Brandy and Mikal Clark said it’s an honor to be involved in the building, because both served on the tourism board with the late doctor.
“It means a lot to go into this building, because I knew Dr. Gevedon pretty well serving on the board with him,” Mikal Clark said.
Brandy Clark said Gevedon had a lot of work buttoned up on the building prior to his July 2021 passing and had an eye for detail. She said he had the trim painted “GC Murphy green” and had a special company replace missing ceiling tiles in the building, that had long been out of production.
Her vision for the building as a whole is to get tenants onto the main floors, where the bulk of the renovations have been completed.
She hopes to see the top floor turned into a venue for weddings, baby showers and other events. Alongside The Mill, she hopes to see another business take the other side of the first floor — she'd really like to see a book store, she said.
“I would love to see this get filled by the end of the year,” she said. “Dr. Gevedon was working on this building every day and I hope if he saw what we’re doing, he’d be happy. In fact, I know he’s happy.”
Between Gevedon and her job at the tourism office, Brandy Clark said her passion for downtown Ashland has grown — now she owns a piece of downtown history.
“I took my mom here during Christmas to show her around, because she remembered sitting in the car outside of GC Murphy’s as a kid when her mother was shopping in here,” she said. “A lot of people have stories like that about this building.”
Anyone interested in renting space at the GC Murphy Building is asked to contact Brandy Clark on Facebook.
(606) 326-2653 |