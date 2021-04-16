“Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome.” Booker T. Washington
James W. Lyon, Sr. achieved a level of success in his career, and his life, to which many can only aspire. Born and raised in Raceland, with his two brothers, Lyon graduated (and was salutatorian) from Raceland High School in 1949.
Lyon went on to earn his law degree from the University of Kentucky in 1955 and returned home to begin his law firm in Raceland. After moving his law firm to Greenup, he married Jean, the love of his life, and began a family of his own.
Lyon died at age 89 on Saturday, April 10.
He practiced law for 23 years, and during that time came to be known for a keen wit and persuasive speech. Though that achievement would be considered impressive on its own, Lyon’s career was not limited to a single path. He also served as Master Commissioner of the Greenup Circuit Court for 18 years and as Probation and Parole Officer for 20 years.
Lyon served two terms in the Kentucky Legislature in 1958 and 1960, and in 1978 he was elected as the first District Judge to serve Greenup and Lewis County. Still far from finished, Lyon later fulfilled his dream and was elected as Circuit Judge in 1983. And he continued for a second term in 1991.
Lyon decided to retire in 1994 as Circuit Judge.
Born without arms — and with only one leg — Lyon refused to be defined by his disability, and instead achieved his unique success in spite of it. And along the way he was ever-present in the lives of his family and community.
Lyon’s son, James Lyon, Jr., said both he and his brother Ben have many fond memories of their father.
“Dad always took time for us,” he said. “We played out in the yard a lot growing up, and he played baseball with us. He had a big, long softball bat that he would use. And we just had the best times playing ball with him. And football season was great. He loved to play football with us. He was the kicker, because he could kick really far with his wooden leg.
“Dad never missed anything that we were doing. Whether it was baseball, football, or as we got into high school when Ben and I both played in the band. He never missed anything that we were doing, no matter how busy he was in the office. He and mom were always there.”
The elder Lyon also made time for the community as well, his son said.
“The people in the community were always good to him, and he loved them,” Lyon said. “He loved being around people, and he loved to sit at McDonald’s and have coffee. And he used to go to Scott’s Drug Store in Flatwoods and sit there with his friends. He loved to be wherever people were.”
The younger Lyon said his father’s example was what not only influenced his own decision to become a lawyer, but also gave him a blueprint for the best way to become part of and serve the community.
Setting a good example for others was something Lyon excelled at, and people throughout the community respected him and sought out his advice on a variety of subjects. AHis impact within the family he loved also extended beyond his sons.
“I am confident that my papaw was the most outstanding individual I will ever come to know,” said Grace Lyon, his granddaughter. “The term ‘perseverant’ will never be strong enough to describe the type of man my papaw was, and his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and inspired. He consistently displayed what it truly means to maximize life, and at his core, was a firm believer in people. He believed in me in a way that no other person ever has, and I will forever strive to live my life in a way that would make him proud.”
Granddaughter Jenna Lyon echoed those sentiments.
“My papaw was a wonderful grandfather and a true inspiration to so many people during his time here on earth,” she said. “He set an example for his grandchildren and showed us that people are capable of accomplishing anything they set their minds to. He was such a happy person and genuinely loved life! I will always remember his love for Kentucky football, knowledge of law, and his positive personality that would light up any room. He will truly be missed, but his life story and accomplishments are things that I plan to share with my future children one day. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing my papaw was lucky. He had a way of giving people a new perspective on life and made a lasting impact on those who knew him.”
James’ daughter-in-law, Tracee Lyon, commented on his unique qualities.
“I could not have asked for a more caring and loving father in-law. Oh, how he loved to tease me! When I would ask him a question or engage him in conversation he would often say ‘Well Tracee (With a dramatic pause) I’m going to tell you ...’ I would wait for his response never knowing if I was about to hear something profound or he was going to light up with that big smile and answer teasingly. I don’t think anyone that knew him could deny his grand sense of humor or his love for bantering.”
James Lyon’s dedication to his grandchildren was limitless as well, she said.
“He was a grandfather whose grandchildren could do no wrong. When I would reprimand my children when they were young, he would always say ‘Now mom he’s a good boy or she’s a good girl’ with a big grin on his face. My husband (Ben) would always grin saying ‘He did the same thing with me when I was young and it would make my mom so mad.’ His love for our family was abundant and I loved him with all my heart!
“He also loved Kentucky football and was the eternal optimist each year, saying, ‘This is the year we are going to the National Championship!’ There was never a year that he ever gave up on his Wildcats. For someone that came into this world with so many obstacles and little social acceptance, he left this world with overwhelming respect and the knowledge that he had conquered everything set before him!”
James Lyon, Sr., by all accounts, enjoyed a life well-lived. His encouraging attitude, dedication to family and community and determination to succeed in spite of any obstacle will live on in those whose lives he has touched and the lessons his own life has taught everyone who knew him.