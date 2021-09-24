MOREHEAD Popular multi-Dove Award winning Christian recording artists The Martins will be featured at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 at Johnson Church of God.
Siblings Judy, Joyce and Jonathan Martin have performed at The Grand Ole Opry and The White House, as well as concert halls, auditoriums and churches nationwide. After nearly a decade of pursuing individual music careers, they have scored numerous No. 1 hits and have garnered eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association and multiple Grammy nominations.
After nearly a decade of pursuing individual music careers, the trio reunited in 2010 and released their first new recording in 10 years, "New Day."
The church is at 590 Cranston Road.
For more information, call (606) 784-8692 or visit martinsonline.com.