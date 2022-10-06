MOREHEAD The Local Honeys have added their own narrative to Kentucky music through their new self-titled album.
The duo of Morehead State alumnae Linda Jean Stokley and Montana Hobbs released their third album in July; they said they agree it was the first time they had truly gotten to express who they were as artists and Kentuckians.
“The songs on the album spoke for us. The previous times we’d put a record out I was just nervous hoping people liked it. This time it was different,” Hobbs said. “I was still nervous and excited, but I honestly didn’t care if people liked it or not because I knew this was for us and a time stamp of our lives and our artistry.”
Stokley and Hobbs had been writing and curating songs for the album since 2015.
They wanted to use lyrical storytelling, vernacular and their unique sound to bridge tradition with what contemporary Appalachia truly was, from its beautiful landscapes to its painful opiate epidemic, as well as offer a tribute to their personal Kentucky upbringings throughout the record’s 10 tracks.
“The many characters, both human and animal, have shaped this album because we’ve had a lot of characters in our lives,” Stokley, who wrote the songs “Dead Horses” and “Throw Me in The Thicket (When I Die),” said. The songs were inspired by growing up in the farmlands of Woodford County.
Stokley said one of her favorite songs on the album is “Better Than I Deserve,” which told the story of Hobbs’ PawPaw, who was a World War Two naval pilot and combat survivor.
“One of the greatest accomplishments for me was getting to share these songs with my family,” Hobbs, a Lee County native, said. “I also wrote a song about riding and showing mules with my dad when I was younger, and we actually sampled his voice at the beginning of the song. That was special.”
After signing with Kentucky-based La Honda Records during the pandemic, they chose their mentor and former MSU professor Jesse Wells to produce the record.
“We were making something that was so close to our hearts, so it was the perfect fit to have Jesse because he is still our lifelong mentor in music and in life,” Hobbs said.
Wells, a Grammy-nominated producer, said he wanted to help them showcase how talented and passionate they are, especially within such a male-dominated industry.
“Women in traditional music have unfortunately always been overshadowed by the men, but it’s really beautiful to see them show the world that they are just as great on their instruments, singing, songwriting and just everything they do. They are just as powerful,” Wells, assistant director of the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music, said.
Wells said after meeting Stokley at MSU, who was initially a jazz student, and Hobbs, who had never played the banjo before, he was captivated by their natural talent and drive as they joined the traditional music program.
Stokley said it was truly a time of growth for her and Hobbs.
“When you’re in college, it’s that formative time where you can easily get obsessed with something, and I also found a best friend that was learning banjo, so we just fueled the fire between us,” Stokley said. “It wasn’t until we went to MSU and joined the traditional music program that we discovered really the deeper side of the music of our home.”
In 2015, they graduated as the first women to earn a degree in traditional music at MSU and have continued to inspire young women in the program.
“I would say that inspiring others is one of the greatest accomplishments we could ever receive,” Hobbs said.
For the past seven years, they have toured internationally and shared the stories of their Appalachian culture through music to others.
“As I’ve become deeper in a musical career, I know it is a duty of a folk artist to tell what is happening in your area,” Hobbs said. “Then others would share similar stories, especially in England, Scotland and Wales, that have heavy mining industries, and it allows you to connect with people.”