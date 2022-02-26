HUNTINGTON The Marshall Artists Series will present the Lifestyle Film Festival, a new program to highlight the new projector and sound system at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center, March 3 through 6.
* "Roadrunner" focuses on the life of adventurer chef Anthony Bourdain. It will show at 5:30 p.m. March 3.
* "The Gospel According to André chronicles the life of recently deceased African American fashion editor André Leon Talley." It will show at 5:30 p.m. March 4.
* "Very Ralph" follows Ralph Lauren as he enters his sixth decade in business and reflects on his journey as a boy from the Bronx, who didn’t know what a fashion designer was, to becoming the emblem of American style all around the world. It will be screened at 7:30 p.m. March 4.
* "Sparkling: The Story of Champagne" shares inside perspectives from the A-list Champagne houses and features some familiar faces. It will be screened at 5:30 p.m. March 5.
* "Julia" tells the story of legendary cookbook author and television supersta, Julia Child, who changed the way Americans think about food, television and women. It will be screened at 7:30 p.m. March 5.
* "The Apollo" chronicles the legacy of New York City’s landmark Apollo Theater, covering the rich history of the storied performance space throughout its 85 years. The film will be presented at 2:30 p.m. March 6.
Passes for all six films are available in advance for $45 by calling (304) 696-6656. Tickets or individual films are not sold in advance but will be available for purchase one hour before the film at the theater
To view movie trailers and to download the film schedule,visit marshallartisseries.org.