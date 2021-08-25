ASHLAND Crews are hard at work trying to get to the root and the fix for the Cadillac-eating sinkhole that opened last week on Greenup Avenue.
The timeline on the emergency repair was complicated after the discovery that the terracotta pipes — dated between 1930s and the 1950s — leaked for an unknown period of time, filling a sewer main with mud, according to Utilities Director Mark Hall.
City Manager Mike Graese said the source of the sink hole is due to erosion from the pipe breaks, not limestone deposits like other sink holes found around the Commonwealth. Sink holes typically are formed by lime deposits being eroded by groundwater to the point that the surface above can no longer be supported.
“This is not a natural lime sink hole, so the public shouldn’t be concerned about these opening up everywhere,” Graese said.
When the sink hole opened Thursday afternoon, crew could see a ruptured pipe about 12 feet deep running along 17th Street toward the flood wall, Hall said. That issue was repaired right away, according to Hall.
However, crews discovered another line, running along Greenup Avenue towards the sewer plant 22 feet in the ground was also leaking. The city didn’t have the equipment to safely dig into that line, therefore a Southern Ohio Excavating and Trenching was called in to do the work, according to Hall.
The mud from the leaks packed itself tight into the sewer mains — that’s the stage Hall said crews are in now.
“Until they clear out the sewer main, we don’t know what we’re working with,” he said.
Right now, crews are diverting the sewer lines to work with a pump to avoid the area, so as to not fill in the hole while they’re working. A jet truck is blasting out the mud in an attempt to bust it up enough to send it downstream to the sewer plant, Hall said.
The work should not disrupt sewer service in that area of the city, Hall said.
With Greenup Avenue as one of the main arteries for Ashland traffic flow, Ashland Public Information Officer Michelle Grubb is asking the public to use alternate routes when possible. So far, there have been no accidents in the construction zone, although a few folks have run red lights in the westbound lane and a row of cones were knocked over on Monday.
In order to prevent that, Grubb said the city has received a permit from the Kentucky Department of Transportation to move the red lights closer so people can see them.
“They’re (crews are) using these red lights to cross the street,” Grubb said.
During the duration of the construction, Grubb said Greenup Avenue from 17th Street is a right turn only. Motorists are asked to follow an alternate route of turning onto 18th Street, bypassing the construction zone and hoping back on Greenup at 16th Street, Grubb said.
Unlike the water distribution system, which relies on pressure, the combined sewer system is a gravity flow, Hall said. Meters used to pick up the sounds of leaks in a water line are of no use with the sewers, leading to “more investigative work,” Hall said.
“It will usually start out as something small, then as you investigate it the problem becomes more clear,” Hall said.
Graese said the issue on Greenup Avenue is tough, but doable.
“This is a really tough problem set the city is dealing with and there are a lot of variables,” Graese said. “Once we fill this hole, we want to make sure the problems that caused this have been repaired.”
