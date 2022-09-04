Filming recently finished on “The Good Fight,” a faith-based movie that was filmed in the Tri-State. It features John Schneider, star of “The Dukes of Hazzard.”
Written, directed and produced by Huntingtonian James Edward Holley, the film from Holleyland Productions shows familiar sites across the area, including Ashland, from a drone camera.
“We actually had converted one of the buildings they (Ramey Estep Homes) had not opened yet," Holley said. "They were remodeling it, and so we had access to it, and we set it up to look basically like what would basically be a hospice, for one of the characters who is terminally ill in the movie. We went to Genesis and brought in some beds, and IV poles and things like that. They (REH staff) were great. They were amazing to work with.”
“The cast was extremely welcoming and very friendly,” said Andrea McCall, employee of REH in Rush, who had a non-speaking role as a nurse. “It was overall a great experience. The director, James, he was very humbling; he was very open to suggestions. He actually listened to his cast members which I thought was very refreshing.”
McCall is a huge Schneider fan. “Since I was a kid you know, 'The Dukes of Hazzard,' an every Friday night thing at 8 o'clock at night.
"He (Schneider) was a huge part of my childhood growing up,” said McCall, who was about 3 years old in Louisville when TDOH premiered in January 1979, and 13 when she moved to Ashland in 1989.
One fateful day McCall overheard REH CEO Ginny Anderson say John Schneider would be at REH.
“I interrupted her and said, 'I'm sorry, who is going to be on campus?' And she started laughing and she said, 'John Schneider, do you know him?' And I went, 'Tell me a Gen X that doesn't know him' (laughter).”
McCall told Anderson, “Oh my God, I would love to meet him. It would be a dream to even be an extra in one of the movies that he played in.”
The cat was out of the bag about McCall's admiration of Schneider.
“So at our staff meeting the following week they announced that I would be the one doing it,” said McCall, the only REH employee in the film.
But, about acting: “I have not, so it was a completely new experience for me all together.”
Even though she had no acting experience, McCall has an iconic relative who did some acting, but is much better known for his unforgettable music catalog.
“I'm related to Johnny Cash," said McCall. “My great grandmother married into the Cash family. John Schneider actually lived with him (Cash) in the younger days in his career.
"So I would have loved to sit down with him and hear the stories,” McCall said. “I am into photography so I was actually more into the background and all the camera equipment, and watching them behind the scenes, more so than I actually was into the acting.”
Schneider wanted to give an uplifting talk to youngsters at REH.
“But we ran behind on filming,” Holley said, adding that early one morning Schneider went in a room where 100 women were. “He got some coffee, he was very good about if they knew who he was, and if they wanted their picture made with him. He would sit and smile and have pictures made all day."
He said there were a lot more people that knew Schneider as Jonathon Kent, Superman's dad on “Smallville,” which was on The WB from 2001-06, before being on The CW from 2006-11. Schneider was James Cryner on Tyler Perry's “The Haves and the Have Nots” on OWN from 2013 until 2021. He plays an attorney in “The Good Fight.”
“I coordinated everything for James Holley and then for John Schneider. I was out there when they were filming,” said REH's Scott Murphy. “I'm friends with Tom Dearing at KDMC. He's their marketing director. He called me one day and said, 'Hey, they're gonna film a movie in town and because of COVID restrictions we can't have anybody in the hospital. But they need a place that resembles a hospital room.' And he said, 'Do you have anything?' I said, well, let me check and see what we have.”
Murphy soon set up a meeting with Holley and his assistant. That led to Holley visiting REH.
“He liked one of the bedrooms in a cottage we were remodeling for our women's residential program.” Filming at REH was then scheduled.
“He (Schneider) actually showed up on our residential campus at about 10 o'clock on a Sunday night driving this huge motor home. I was standing out there with James Holley the director, and John Schneider just pulls up and slides the window open and said, 'How's it going, fellows?' So he actually parked and slept in his motor home,” Murphy said.
All the filming at REH was done the next day.
Holley filmed in Huntington at Cabell County Courthouse, Bar None Sports Tavern and Grill, and Ritter Park; the municipal jail in Chesapeake; Barboursville Park and Midland Insurance in Barboursville.
Interestingly a boxing match was filmed in New Birth Church in Barboursville, full of extras told to come like you were attending a boxing match. The response from a film site in Huntington was special.
“It was really cool, when we explained to them (BNSTG) that it was about a guy who had a drinking problem — the main character, everybody in the movie is fighting a specific battle, one character is terminally ill, one character's having marriage problems. We explained to the bar folks exactly what it was about, and the issues that he was having, and we let them read part of the script, and they were like, 'Hey, this is responsible, you know, we don't want people acting irresponsibly. This is supposed to be a good time. This is supposed to be something that adults can do, and if you're not an adult that can handle it, then you shouldn't be in the bar.'”
Holley said some of the people at the bar even gave them money to help with movie costs.
“Every single person except John Schneider is from the area. We actually used people from Alchemy Theatre (Troupe) in Huntington, and them I'm in it,” Holley said. “A lot of them have done things for the Paramount in the past."
Holley has been in movies filmed in Sweden, United Kingdom and Thailand, and worked for the Discovery Channel.
“All of our tech people, they were the first graduating class out of Marshall University's audio visual college.”
Opening night for “The Good Fight” will be in The Tri-State, and hasn't been announced yet.