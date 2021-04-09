by CHARLES ROMANS
THE DAILY INDEPENDENT
In the early months of 2020, COVID-19 began to spread through the country and the world. It quickly reached pandemic proportions and governments around the globe began to issue safety restrictions to slow the spread of the disease which ultimately caused more than 500,000 deaths in the United States alone.
Businesses were shuttered, travel was recommended restricted to absolute necessity and people were encouraged to remain at home and avoid contact with their neighbors and relatives who did not reside in the same home. Our world, physically at the least, became much smaller.
But not everyone could withdraw to the safety of their own four walls. Essential workers wrapped up and masked up against the virus and risked their health (and by default, the health of those in their close family) to do their jobs which even a restricted world could not operate without. Many who required medical treatment at various stages of the pandemic were forced to delay all but the most emergency services while researchers scrambled to find a vaccine. And for those in the elderly community who required assisted living or the constant care for conditions such as Alzheimer’s and dementia, those who could not return home or had no home to which they could return, faced a quarantine the likes of which our country had never known.
The restrictions, though necessary for the safety of residents, staff and visitors themselves, were a bitter pill to swallow. Sherry Carlin’s mother, Wilma Bowling, was a resident of Morning Pointe before the pandemic and enjoyed living there. “She loves it there, and she calls it her home,” Carlin said.
Her mother has various health issues which necessitates routine care and often trips to the hospital. For her, Carlin said, it was a perfect fit, and she has made friends with other residents and Morning Pointe staff. But as was the case with many people and their loved ones, the pandemic restrictions weighed heavily upon her entire family.
“It has just been so hard to get to see her, with the pandemic and her health issues,” Carlin said. “The last year has been extremely hard.”
But in a strange twist that Carlin said was bittersweet at best, when her mother was in the hospital, she was allowed some contact with family.
“When she was in the hospital, we could see her and give her a hug when we left. But then when she would go back to Morning Pointe, we wouldn’t be allowed to go in, and she would be in quarantine for two weeks.”
Carlin, who is an occupational therapy assistant at Carter Health Care in Grayson, said she understood Morning Pointe’s restrictions and even agreed that they were doing what was best for her mother’s care, but speaking to her mother on a cellphone while looking at her through a window was heartbreaking at times.
“We would call and tell her we were on our way and walk up to the outside of her window while we talked. She would sit on the edge of her bed, and we would stand outside while we talked.”
Carlin said her mother was always concerned about the health and well-being of her family and would always ask about people in the community.
“It was really hard at birthdays and on Christmas,” Carlin said. “We would have to drop the gifts off at the front door and they would give them to her in around three hours, after they disinfected them.”
All of the well-wishes on birthdays and the Merry Christmases, Carlin said, were given over the phone with a separating pane of glass instead of the warm physical contact they all craved.
“We loved being able to see her and talk to her, but it wasn’t quite the same,” she said. They were as creative as possible during the lockdown, she added. “For Mother’s Day I called and had Giovanni’s deliver a pizza to her. And I had the flower shop deliver flowers to her on her birthday and on Mother’s Day.”
“We had to learn alternate ways to celebrate, because we couldn’t be there in the room with her,” Carlin said. “And I talked to Mom on the phone every day, so that helped, too. You just make the best of a bad situation.”
Fortunately, with the restrictions easing vaccine availability, Carlin and her family will no longer need to mark the days and the weeks from behind protective glass. Carlin’s mother did not contract COVID-19 (something she attributes in a large part to the excellent care her mother received at Morning Pointe) and has now been completely vaccinated.
“Tuesday was a wonderful day,” Carlin said. “The weather was good and we got to sit on the front porch and enjoy it while we visited. We still wore masks, but it was special after all that has gone on in the past year.”
Morning Pointe shared the struggles of their residents and their families.
“No doubt, the greatest challenges of 2020 were adapting to having to close down visitation in our senior living buildings. We had to find new and innovative ways to connect residents with their family members through the use of video technology as well as window visits and outside visitation when the weather was good,” spokesman Will Brewer said of the challenges during the pandemic. “Associates worked around the clock to ensure that residents were engaged, not isolated, as we kept everyone safe from a virus that was evolving every day, every week.”
Brewer also shared an overview of how Morning Pointe responded with restriction guidance.
“In March of 2020, Morning Pointe closed all buildings to visitors (except in certain specific situations, such as end-of-life). Only approved associates and medical personnel were allowed in to care for residents. A CDC-recommended screening protocol was put into place — and is still in place today — to take associates’ temperature upon arrival to work each day and screen for any potential COVID exposure. Today, we are proud to say that, following the guidance set forth by the state of Kentucky for visitation in long term care facilities, Morning Pointe has been able to safely reopen its buildings in Kentucky. Visitors must schedule an appointment in advance.”
Brewer also commented on the long range changes brought on by the pandemic.
“The pandemic has changed the way we as an organization — as well as a society — approach infection control. Additionally, we have developed innovative and more efficient ways to connect and communicate, such as family ‘Zoom nights’ and telemedicine doctor appointments.
“When visitation was still closed to the public, we constructed what we called ‘visitation booths,’ which were Plexiglas divider booths that allowed us to let families come visit their loved ones outdoors when the weather was conducive, all while still following CDC guidelines. And many of the technological advances will continue to be utilized going forward, as they have not only been popular, but have created more efficient ways of reaching our families and volunteers. “
Brewer said one major way the community can help is to remain vigilant.
“While we are excited that our senior living communities are once again open for safe visits, we want to encourage the public to continue to be diligent about the COVID-19 virus. It’s important for everyone to continue taking appropriate measures to protect themselves and others so that we can all resume the activities we were accustomed to prior to the pandemic, like welcoming volunteers back to our buildings in person. With the vaccine now widely available in many states, we are hopeful that in the very near future we will be able to return to the full Morning Pointe experience for all families and residents.”