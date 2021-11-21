CANNONSBURG Katie Childers has the continued support of her school behind her, for which she is thankful.
Childers is a senior who wrapped up a toy drive Friday at Boyd County High School to benefit Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
The two-week drive collected brand new toys students brought in that will head with Childers to the hospital as a surprise next week. Childers grabbed a bag of the toys Friday sent down the elevator from the stash carefully tucked away in the principal’s office.
Inside the purple bag were coloring books, markers and crayons, toy cars, dolls and action figures. The toys will leave BCHS in the hands of Childers who will take a familiar journey at the beginning of December to Columbus to present the donation.
Childers shared that she spent a few months in the hospital herself.
“That was such a big thing for me, to be able to feel comfortable and at home, and to be able to still have fun,” said Childers. “It’s not a good situation to be in so to have people that are donating and giving things, art supplies, toys, just anything to make your day any better and to occupy your mind as much as possible it really helps.”
Now, she, with the help of her school, will give back to the same place she was in during her stint in the hospital.
“It’s kind of a weird feeling to describe, it just feels warm,” Childers said. “There’s a lot of support behind it. They obviously know what I’ve been through and they were there to support me and then to see them support other kids that they don’t even know. It made me really happy.”
Childers has given back to the hospital and paid it forward to other patients every time she goes for a check-in. She and her mom always bring some toys for those who find themselves where Childers once was.
Childers shared about the support of her classmates with a smile in her eyes, peeking over her blue mask. She placed a hand to her chest as she expressed her gratitude for her class and her excitement to bring a large donation to Nationwide and make it a special day for those there.
“I’m really happy about it,” she said. “It’s different when it's not just you and you know that other people really want to help and to see them spend their own money to provide for these kids, it’s just awesome.”
The idea started with Childers, who talked with Principal Tom Holbrook about the possibility. Then the idea made its way to Student Council President Luke Preston. The two backed Childers, who is the Vice President of Student Council. They partnered up with the Key Club as well to grow the mission further and get more people involved.
Childers shared that the first week was a little slow, which made her nervous. Word got around and last week, students showed up with toys in hand in support of Childers’ goal.
“It was kind of worrisome … it was slow at first,” said Childers. “Now we have a pretty big donation to give.”
Smiling ear to ear as she shares the story of support, Childers heads into Thanksgiving break with gratitude galore.