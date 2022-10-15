CEREDO, W.Va. The leaves fall, the pumpkins come out and it’s time for the annual C-K AutumnFest.
The event kicked off with a pageant and will continue with a parade at 6 p.m. today along U.S. 60 through the towns of Ceredo and Kenova.
A cruise-in is planned for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Ceredo Plaza, with a rain date of Oct. 29. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the same day, a tractor show will be presented at Mitch Stadium, with a rain date of Oct. 29.
Children’s activities will be offered at Ceredo Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 22.
The Great Scarecrow Hunt will send participants on a trail of clues to possibly win prizes. Clues will be revealed on the autumnfest’s Facebook site.
Food vendors will begin setting up on Oct. 27, the same day the Pumpkin House will be in full regalia.
The Pumpkin House, at 748 Beech St. in Kenova, began as a family activity and five pumpkins. The family grew its pumpkin display each year and now the world-famous collection of more than 3,000 each year is the anchor of the festival. More than 30,000 visitors to the area see The Pumpkin House.
The arts and craft show will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m Oct. 29 at the C-K Community Center.
PumpkinBall Tournament at Paul T. Billups Park, set for Oct. 21 and 22 (rain date Oct. 23) is expected to attract pickleball enthusiasts.
A bake-off and canning competition will be on Oct. 29 at the C-K Community Center.
Meanwhile, residents will compete for the best-decorated home and business will offer scarecrow decorations for competition.
For more information, call (304) 453-5420 or visit ckautumnfest.com.