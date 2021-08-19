According to spoonuniversity.com, here are the top 15 favorite fair foods in the country.
15. Red Velvet Funnel Cake
14. Cookies in a Cone
13. Navajo Tacos (a fry bread base layered with ground beef, pinto beans, lettuce, cheese and salsa)
12. Cheesecake on a Stick
11. Teriyaki Chicken Pineapple Boat
10. Cookie Fries (served with a variety of dipping sauce)
9. Fried Cheese Curds
8. Turkey Leg
7. Corn in a Cup
6. Deep Fried PB&J
5. Cannoli Dessert Nachos
4. Pizza Cone
3. Deep Fried Snickers
2. Fried Chicken in a Waffle Cone
1. Deep Fried Oreos