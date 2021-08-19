According to spoonuniversity.com, here are the top 15 favorite fair foods in the country.

15. Red Velvet Funnel Cake

14. Cookies in a Cone

13. Navajo Tacos (a fry bread base layered with ground beef, pinto beans, lettuce, cheese and salsa)

12. Cheesecake on a Stick

11. Teriyaki Chicken Pineapple Boat

10. Cookie Fries (served with a variety of dipping sauce)

9. Fried Cheese Curds

8. Turkey Leg

7. Corn in a Cup

6. Deep Fried PB&J

5. Cannoli Dessert Nachos

4. Pizza Cone

3. Deep Fried Snickers

2. Fried Chicken in a Waffle Cone

1. Deep Fried Oreos

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you