The Ashland Alliance named The Edge Business Center its April Business of the Month.
Located in Russell, The Edge is a two-floor building situated on “the edge” of Boyd and Greenup counties, serving both counties’ residents.
The former Ashland Oil building features more than 100,000 square feet. The Patterson family purchased it in 2018 to repurpose and redesign it to attract businesses.
An open house is scheduled for April 28 at The Edge. The new small business block will be unveiled then. The block is home to 21 planned office spaces ranging in size from 200-1,100 square feet, according to Ashland Alliance.
“We are a family of businesspeople who are always on the lookout for potential business opportunities,” said Kristie Patterson, The Edge’s executive director. “It was as though the vacant building sitting on top of the hill above Hobby Lobby was calling our name.”
The Edge Business Center is home to 14 locally owned businesses.
The open house on April 28 is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.