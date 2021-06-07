GREENUP There is a new doghouse on Main Street in Greenup, and it has been packed so far, owner Mike Sark said.
The Doghouse Pizza & Pub, located in downtown Greenup across from the courthouse offers fare people have come to expect in a pub setting. Sark said patrons can come in and have a meal with their families and friends, watch some sports, and enjoy an alcoholic beverage if they are so inclined.
Sark and his wife are from Coal Grove, and he said that he has been looking for a place to open a pub for quite some time.
“We love pizza, we love sports, and we like to have a cold beer from time to time,” Sark said about him and his wife. Sark said he connected with Jeremy Bates, who had been a prominent advocate of passing the new alcohol ordinances, and Bates convinced him to try opening a pub in Greenup.
“So, I came here (Greenup) and started looking at some places,” he said, finally deciding on the pub’s current location. Sark and his wife, Stacie, have been working on the pub since November 2020 and just recently realized his goal of opening.
The process wasn’t easy, he said.
“It was a long, hard road, but it was worth it,” Sark said. “It took a long time to get the liquor license, but we had a lot of good people behind us.”
Sark said both local and state officials were helpful, providing information to help streamline the process somewhat.
“They (the officials) made it as easy as possible, but still it was a long process,” he said.
Sark said that there is a lot of research that has to be shown, as well as background checks and the like, because it isn’t simply about showing that you have the finances to operate. The type of business you are opening has to adhere to certain regulations and guidelines before the license is ever approved.
Sark said that he and Stacie travel a lot, especially through Tennessee, and that they like to stop at the small pubs along the way. The ambience of those pubs is what he has hoped to recreate in Greenup. There is the typically dimmer lighting in favor of the harsher brightly lit restaurants, he said. There is also the comforting, relaxing atmosphere, where families can sit and enjoy a leisurely meal, watch “the game,” and enjoy a cold alcoholic beverage.
The alcohol is actually not the main attraction of a pub, Sark said. At the end of the day, it is a family restaurant — Sark even has an area set up where younger family members can enjoy free video games.
“We have a sit-down bar, too, if you would just like to watch some sports and have a cold beer,” Sark said. “But it is mainly a place for friends and family to get together and enjoy each other’s company, good food, and have a beverage of their choice.”
Sark said community support for the new business has been overwhelming, and that he appreciates every single patron that has come out to the pub.
“We have been packed,” Sark said. “And we have had nothing but positive reviews.”
Sark said The Doghouse Pizza & Pub can be followed on its Facebook page, or simply come down and check it out on Thursday through Sunday each week. The pub is quickly becoming known for its pizza and nachos, and patrons are greeted by a rendering of Sark’s dog, “Nacho,” painted on the window.