GREENUP A doctor with nearly 50 years of experience has returned from retirement with a mission in mind: To provide affordable, personable care.
Dr. Dante Oreta, 78, is still full of life and stories — and he’ll gladly tell you one, but he recognizes that first he must listen.
Oreta has opened his ears to former patients, and has now reopened the doors to his clinic at 501 Main Street in Greenup. The first official day was Jan. 23, 2023.
“My patients are complaining, please open up your clinic; we cannot afford doctors anymore,” Oreta said. “… They were begging me to come out of retirement.”
Dr. Oreta, with the help of his wife, Frances, is back practicing medicine after about five years away from it.
Shortly after his first wife, Vickie, died in June 2017, Dr. Oreta closed up shop.
“When she passed away, I didn’t realize how much paperwork it is,” he said. “I couldn’t believe how they did it.”
At first, he didn’t miss it, he said, but it didn’t take long for him to feel the void of not conversing with and caring for patients.
The family doctor said he’s been in Greenup for 28 years.
“I know the people, I know their families,” he said.
Oreta has had experience in pediatrics, radiology, surgery and in emergency rooms.
He worked in New York and Hoboken, New Jersey, in the 1970s. The doctor, who said he’s part Chinese, had a relative persuade him to practice in Honolulu, Hawaii, after his time on the opposite side of the country.
A medical recruiter offered Dr. Oreta double his salary to move from Hawaii to West Virginia. He ended up in Wyoming County in the Mountaineer State. It was there that he learned a great deal from a group of “gentleman doctors,” as he called them.
“They talk to patients, they’re respectful of you, and it’s the way they treat the patient,” he said.
Oreta also worked in Illinois before settling in Kentucky. Before Greenup, he was in Grayson, where he was in family medicine as well as traveling to and from Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.
The late Dr. Charles Conley had a clinic in Greenup County that he sold to Oreta before a local hospital could purchase it, Oreta said.
“I know you’ll take care of the patients,” Oreta remembered Conley telling him.
Dr. Oreta, who admits he’s old-school, said he thinks physicians have gotten lazy over the years.
“I’ve taken my wife to the doctor’s office five or six times, and I’ve never seen her doctor. I’m like, ‘Where’s your doctor?’” Oreta said with a laugh.
Oreta said doctors often see the bare minimum number of patients and/or perform minimal surgeries because they get paid the same no matter what.
And don’t get him started on the concept of telehealth.
“The worst thing is telemedicine!” he said. “I’m an old practitioner. I have to touch you to treat you.”
Oreta attended a conference in Lexington not long ago, and the main topic was telemedicine.
“We old doctors sat in the back and new doctors in the front,” he recalled. “Telemedicine? How on Earth can you diagnose somebody on the telephone? And why does insurance pay them?”
Dr. Oreta said he wants his office to be accessible for the uninsured and underinsured. His objective is to provide more quality time for the patient with direct interaction with the doctor.
Oreta is willing to make house calls for the elderly. He will do skin stitching, minor skin lesion removal and limited wound care, too, he said. Oreta tries to limit medication rather than overprescribe, he said.
He’s charging a $55 fee for adults and $35 for a pediatric visit.
His clinic’s hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
“If you don’t have Medicare or Medicaid, you’re in the danger zone; you’re paying too much for health insurance,” he said.
“I don’t intend to make thousands of money,” he added, “but I want to make a difference while I’m still healthy.”
Contact Dr. Oreta’s office at (606) 473-0075.
(606) 326-2664 |