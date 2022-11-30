GREENUP It was the buck of a lifetime — one for the wall, one that gets talked about for years around the campfire.
Skill and a bit of luck led to the taking of a 14-point non-typical monster buck out in Greenup County during the November gun season.
John Colegrove, the man behind the rifle, said the story starts back in August, when the big ol' buck showed up on trail cameras on the 300-plus acre parcel on which he and his son hunt.
"It was kind of weird, because we've been hunting this farm for six or seven years now," he said. "We never saw him before. We don't know where he came from — maybe some dogs ran him onto the property."
Curiously, the buck had a fawn with him upon the first sighting.
When bow season rolled around in early September, Colegrove said his song Jordan got out there to hunt this buck.
It all came together on Sept. 28, when Jordan walked up on the buck and released an arrow into his shoulder.
The buck ran off, but left no blood trail.
"We looked everywhere for him and when we couldn't track him," he said. "We even moved our cameras around to see if he was still out there, but he was gone."
The consensus between father and son was the deer probably died somewhere, reduced to coyote meat.
Fast-forward to Nov. 24 and the elder Colegrove was sitting on the edge of a cornfield seeing if he could jenny anything up. The gun season was winding down — his buck tag would become tag soup in three days.
Then he saw a large deer rummaging around in the corn.
"I could tell it was a good-sized buck," he said. "But its head was down in the corn, so I didn't recognize him."
As father and son walked over to the downed deer, the younger Colegrove said, "You killed my deer."
And there it was.
The 14-point behemoth, against all odds, had holed up in the cornfield and was eating as much as he could, still dropping weight like a hay bale out of the barn loft.
"He had an infection from the arrow wound, so he just laid there the whole time," Colegrove said. "He lost 60 pounds. If that corn wasn't there, he'd died before then."
Interestingly enough, the buck never dropped its testicles, so it had never rutted. While usually the a deer's velvet will stay on its antlers before the testicles drop, Colegrove said an infection in the deer's shoulder caused it to shed natural, without rubbing on trees.
"It was kind of sad, because we couldn't eat the meat on account of the infection," Colegrove said. "That's not a good thing. But it was better than having it starve to death."
While Colegrove said he's killed many a buck — even some 14-points in the past — he said he's never come across one quite like this.
"I've killed some good deer in the past, but for a non-typical 14 point with three antlers on the main beam, that's the deer of a lifetime," he said.
While his taxidermist is currently on a fishing trip, Colegrove said he hopes to get the buck formally scored and mounted.
"It's definitely one for the wall," he said.
