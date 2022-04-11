featured top story
The cure for online blues: Local Mercantile opens in South Ashland
- Charles Romans | The Daily Independent
When friends Christina Wamsley and Haley Layman started Local Mercantile in South Ashland, they said they wanted to offer the area things they couldn’t find just anywhere online.
“We wanted a place where you could come in and grab a gift for literally everyone,” Wamsley said of the boutique store.
“We have gifts for dogs, babies, men and women. We also have foodie items, wedding items, graphic T’s and a whole wall of cards,” she said, pointing out just a few of the types of items they offer.
“And we also wanted to offer items you can’t order from Amazon,” Layman said. “We wanted things that are new and different.
During a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, customers of all ages seemed to appreciate the broad selection.
“Haley is from the area,” Wamsley said of her longtime friend. “But she lived in Nashville for 10 years, and Nashville is more trendy. So now we are trying in part to bring those trends to our area.”
Beyond simply trends, the friends believe people still prefer to shop where they can touch the item and ask questions before purchasing it as opposed to buying online.
“We have been best friends our whole lives,” Layman said. “I just moved back to the area. We are both stay-at-home moms, and we wanted something positive to do.”
Wamsley agreed with her friend, and said that opening Local Mercantile was a great way to do those positive things together. Layman currently operates a spray tan business (Glow Garage), for instance, and soon that business will also be centralized at the Local Mercantile location and will be available before prom season.
“We have had a lot of groups of women come in during the three days we’ve been open,” Wamsley said of the store’s initial public reception. “They were having lunch with their girlfriends in South Ashland and shopping with us. And we have had a lot of men come in and buy the foodie items. And with the foodie items, we also have drink mixes and cocktail mixes that have been quite popular.”
In addition to a wide variety of products, Local Mercantile has a variety of pricing models. Shoppers can purchase relatively inexpensive items or high-end items that would typically be available only at stores such as Nordstrom or Bloomingdales.
“We don’t have any of those stores around here, so we try to make those types of items available so you wouldn’t have to drive as far as Columbus,” Layman said. “Plus, you can feel it, touch it, smell it, and you don’t have to order online.”
Layman said they plan to keep their storefront as fresh as possible.
“We are going to rotate things seasonally,” Layman said. “That’s why we have a Derby theme in our window now, and will do bridal or bachelorette for wedding season. And we will constantly be flipping things out as the seasons come in.”
Local Mercantile is also planning to regularly partner with other local businesses, carrying some merchandise offered by businesses that might not have their own storefront.
“It helps everyone,” Wamsley said. “Because we don’t want to be in competition, we want to support the other local businesses around us.
The response has already been considerable, Layman and Wamsley said.
Local Mercantile was open Sunday, April 3, then had a “soft” opening the following Wednesday.
Saturday marked the grand opening, and now their hours of operation are Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
“We have a Facebook and Instagram page, so you can follow us there,” Wamsley said.
