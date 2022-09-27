ASHLAND Friends of the Children is an organization in Ashland dedicated to helping at-risk children in the Ashland School system. Organization president Jenny Damron spoke Monday at the Ashland Rotary, and shared some insight and stories of the impact helping children get proper clothing has upon their lives ... as well as the enrichment felt in the lives of each volunteer.
“For generations, ladies serving as members of Friends of the Children have given their hearts and their time seeking and fulfilling the needs of children in our community,” Damron told the Rotary.
Friends of the Children is a local nonprofit with a membership of 40 women. The organization’s purpose, Damron said, is to provide new clothing to children in the Ashland School District who are in the greatest need. The organization was founded on Aug. 12, 1903, in the home of Mrs. John Russell when 12 ladies from prominent families gathered together to discuss the growing needs of local children. Their goal was to check with Ashland Schools to determine which children could not attend school due to lack of adequate clothing.
Damron went on to share more of the organization’s history, including how in the beginning the clothes were hand-sewn by the members themselves.
The founders also bought school books, groceries for the entire at-risk family, and helped to purchase needed medicine.
Money was raised through rummage sales and other community activities, and local merchants were persuaded to donate to the cause of helping at-risk children as well.
Today, the membership of Friends of the Children are just as dedicated and have focused their mission on clothing those children in need, and local merchants, civic groups, and individuals still donate to help the organization fulfill its mission.
Their mission is needed now more than ever, with record numbers of children at risk due to recent changes in the economy and other related factors.
“Through generous donation from our patrons, Friends of the Children continues to meet the clothing needs of children in the Ashland School District,” Damron said. She was quick to mention that other wonderful organizations serve the community, and that each serves a vital need.
“When I was invited to become a member of Friends of the Children, and learned what they represented, I was humbled,” Damron said. She also said that she was somewhat in awe to learn that she had become part of the oldest nonprofit in the City of Ashland.
“We are now serving our 119th year,” she said. “They ladies who started this did it quietly. They didn’t want to draw attention to themselves. They just wanted to know that they were taking care of children.”
That philosophy, Damron said, continues to this day. The needs of the children always come first, and members volunteer their time and resources to fill those needs.
Damron shared stories with the Rotary of the excitement in children’s eyes when they receive clothes for school. Shoes especially brighten a child’s day and in most cases helps children feel more comfortable going to school.
The effects of helping children meet their most basic needs, and can improve their trajectory for success in life. Damron shared a story that highlighted this when she told of how a woman from another state had reached out to her recently. The woman’s husband had been a recipient of the Friends of the Children’s generosity when he was a child in Ashland. Though he had passed away, in life he had become very successful. The man’s wife (both of whom preferred to remain nameless) said that her husband had set aside money to donate to the organization because he credited their help with his own success.
The organization spends $150-175 to clothe an elementary school child, and $175-200 to clothe a high school student, Damron said. Anyone interested in making a donation to help clothe a student in the Ashland School District can visit their website at friendsofthechildrenashland.com.
