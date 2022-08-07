The Route 60 Yard Sale rolled back into the area on Friday, and the three-day event saw hundreds of shoppers and vendors line up along the corridor all the way to Morehead.
Even inclement weather couldn’t stop the shopping as cars, vans, trucks and tents lined Route 60 — taking over virtually every flat area roadside that could accommodate a table. There was some reduction in traffic as both buyers and sellers contended with sporadic rain that sometimes became downpours, but overall, area residents and others were still able to indulge the desire to browse through a broad variety of items, some of which might be difficult to find anywhere else.
Siarra Workman set up her vendor’s tent in Coalton, near the on-ramp to I-64, and said that business was quite good considering the weather. Workman is from Boyd County, and said that she enjoys the Route 60 Yard Sale because it gives her the opportunity to meet and interact with new people.
Workman said she has set up at the Hillbilly Flea Market in Russell as well, but hasn’t made it there for a while.
“Last year there was over a thousand people coming through here,” she said. “This year it’s been a little less because of the rain and dreary weather. But we’ve still easily seen more than half that. I still think it’s worthwhile.”
This year was the second year Workman has set up at the U.S. 60 Yard Sale. There is a lot of effort that goes into setting up her tent and laying out the items she hopes to sell, but she said it is well worth that effort.
“It isn’t work if you enjoy it,” she said. “We like coming out because you meet all kinds of people from everywhere. At a previous yard sale, we got to meet an immigrant from the Ukraine. He was a truck driver who had a break in his stops, so he hung out and talked to us for a couple of hours.”
Workman said he shared stories and shared insight into his culture, which was something she would never have learned without setting up at the yard sale.
Karen Gruber also set up shop at the Route 60 Yard Sale this year with her husband, Thomas Gruber, and “pitched her tent” in the parking lot of Star Elementary in Carter County.
“We’re originally from around the Portsmouth, Ohio, area,” Gruber said. “We have a friend who told us about it last year, and we set up for one day. We did great. So, we definitely wanted to come back. The rain was a little bit of a deterrent, but not real bad. We could have done a little better if not for the rain, but we did really good this year.”
The Grubers travel around the area, including Wheelersburg, Ohio.
“We go to Milton, too, in the winter time, because we can set up indoors, and southbound on U.S. 23 just outside of Lucasville, Ohio.” The couple also frequents Trade Days in Lucasville and Chillicothe Trade Days.
Gruber said they try to rotate what they have available, but there are certain things for which they have regular customers.
“The T-shirts, hats and apple butter are always popular,” she said. “We keep the jellies (made by husband Thomas and locally sourced) on a regular basis, and the ‘Huggie Wuggies’ are something the kids are going crazy over, so we are keeping them until they ‘fade out’ as all things do.
“Our sunglasses are always popular, and his (Thomas) ammo is popular as well.”
Gruber said that, although they don’t currently have a Facebook page or website, people usually call (740) 961-2126 to find out where they plan to set up next.
The Route 60 Yard Sale makes a perfect weekend for people who want to get out, browse through items new and used, or in many cases unique and handcrafted, or simply “treasure hunt” to see what’s out there on the tables.