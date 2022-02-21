MOREHEAD Bells are ringing again across the Morehead State campus.
The university replaced four bronze bells in the iconic Little Bell Tower Thursday after a decade of piping recorded chimes through a speaker.
“We have this staple piece on campus, but it has been a very long time since a bell had ever tolled,” said Emily Wiley, MSU’s student government president. “We decided enough was enough, and let’s get this up and running to boost our school pride.”
The SGA initiated the project last year and brought it to fruition mostly through the university’s surplus COVID-19 funds at an estimated $55,000.
The budget allowed MSU to partner with the oldest bell foundry in the nation.
The installation was done by the McShane Bell Company, which was founded in 1856.
“We have over 100,000 bells around the U.S.,” said James Androuais. “These four bells are for the Little Bell Tower, which had a very little cast iron bell years ago that couldn’t be rung.”
The four bells included three that were originally cast by the Meneely Bell Company in 1929, and one McShane bell that was cast in 1940. The largest bell was given a custom engraving to honor SGA.
Androuais said the ringing pattern will be familiar.
“The four of these complete a Westminster Chime, so they’ll be able to play the Westminster Chime at the top of the hour, followed by the hour strike, and they’ll be able to peal the bells for a celebration such as a win at a sporting event or graduation,” said Androuais, who led the bells' installation.
Through the McShane Bell Company’s router system, the bells can be fully operated by a smartphone app for such special occasions to boost morale for students, faculty and staff.
“It was almost like your doorbell at home with this faint chime in it,” said Dr. Jay Morgan, MSU's president. “We thought let’s just make our campus something to be proud and do this right with some real bells instead of an old, cheap door buzzer.”
“It’s been so cool to see all of it come to fruition,” said Wiley, a senior. “We know it will help better our campus, and now they’re here it’s been really exciting for the people involved.”
MSU will have a ribbon cutting for the bells around the first week of March.