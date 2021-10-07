ASHLAND Some local pharmacies offer compounding, a way of creating a medication to suit very specific patient needs.
At least two local pharmacies — Stultz Pharmacy and MedSave — offer the service.
A compounded medication is a drug that is specifically mixed and prepared for a patient, based on a prescription from a doctor.
This opportunity to customize medications presents a very special advantage: it means that a medication can be made to fit your needs, whether that’s making the medication easier to take or more convenient to use.
Pharmacist Matt Allen at MedSave Pharmacy and Pure Compounding in Boyd County said compounded prescriptions often aren't available on the market, which is why they are compounded.
"We compound creams, ointments, capsules, mouth rises and unique formulations for those groups of doctors that their patients have tried other forms of treatment or they just want to try it," Allen said. "Just because it's not commercially available doesn't mean it's not a treatment."
What is called Magic Mouthwash is the most commonly compounded treatment for oral ulcers, infections of the mouth or cancer patients, he said, noting it takes 10 or 15 minutes to create. Also frequently compounded are women's hormone replacement therapy and topical creams and ointments, which can be an alternative to pain pills.
Some liquid medications can be flavored to be more palatable. Medicines can be put into transdermal gels or other dosing that is easier for the patient. Allen said he works with veterinarians for some medications for pets.
He said the pharmacy has a special area where compounding takes place. It also requires extra paperwork when a medication is compounded.
Allen said most pharmacists receive training to do compounded.
"Ninety-nine percent of pharmacists are trained to compound, to some extent," he said. "We have to get in unique items for compounding and there is a special process to do it correctly and accurately."
To keep up on the latest, pharmacists have training each year on compounding.
Allen said being able to compound medications is important for several reasons.
"Doing compounding is good for the store, but it also helps highlight the customer service we provide," he said. "You do your very best to take care of people."
