Grief affects everyone. It’s a painful experience to endure.
Family and friends offer condolences and support. They are there when hearts are breaking and lives are in need of rebuilding.
Even when surrounded by the love of those who care, it is difficult to think “thankfulness.”
Sabrina Archey Robinson, of Bellefonte, knows this in a very poignant way. Robinson experienced tragedy only a few years ago when she lost her mother, her young daughter, Jensyn, and her aunt in a terrible house fire. Such a devastating loss leaves scars upon a person’s soul that are slow to heal and remain ever-present in the mind. There is not a single day that passes in which Robinson does not miss her lost loved ones.
But she is thankful for the good things in her life, and hopes to inspire both her daughter Corbyn, 7, and her step-children Stephen, 11, Darren, 10 and Nahla, 6, to be grateful for the people and other things in life.
“I decided that since we are in quarantine and have been doing the things we’re supposed to do, and since we have all of these months where we are stuck in the house and can’t do anything, that we could use this time to remember all the good things we should be grateful for,” Robinson said. “So, I made a plan to entertain my family using the Christmas tree.”
“I started with Halloween and made a ‘spooky tree,’” Robinson said. “And this month we decided to do what we are calling a ‘Thanksgiving thankfulness tree.’ Basically I just wanted to remind my family that even though we have been stuck, and that this year is really hard and we haven’t got to see the people we care about, or even do the things that we normally do, that there is still a lot we should be thankful for,” Robinson said. “We wanted to write those things down we are thankful for and have a physical representation of all those things that make us thankful and that we really appreciate in life.”
Robinson said sharing gratitude with others serves as a reminder of what’s truly important.
“My husband, Brandon, sort of shocked me,” Robinson said. “When I asked him about what he was grateful for, one of the first things he said was that he was thankful for his truck.”
“It is just a beat-up truck,” she explained. “Nothing fancy at all. But he loves it, and it gives him a lot of freedom even though we aren’t really going anywhere right now. But he can do things with it for us, and it helps him feel useful. And it never crossed my mind how grateful he was for that.”
“Corbyn focused on her friends, and that really impressed me since she hasn’t been able to see them that much this year,” Robinson said. “She has talked non-stop about it since we made the ‘leaves’ for the tree.” The leaves were where the family wrote down what they were thankful for and used to decorate the tree. “Each of us only made six leaves to put on the tree, but Corbyn has come up with a whole slew of things she is grateful for.
“And I think that’s the best part of it, and the surprising part as well,” she said. “It keeps growing because after those six things they all keep coming up with things they are thankful for in their lives. It really made them think.”
Family pets became a popular option for filling in the blank.
“A lot of times they might act like they are aggravated with them,” she said. “And it may not seem as though they are ‘hanging out’ with them or doing much with the pets, but after we did this it made me think again. Between their online courses, they are spending time with the dogs just petting and loving on them. It really is relaxing and helpful to them, and now they are realizing just how important the dogs are to them.
“Little Nahla, love her heart, kind of shocked me,” Robinson said. “She told me she was thankful for God and Jesus, and that’s not really a message you expect a 6-year-old to truly understand.”
Robinson said that the family has started going out at night in their yard and she has pointed out constellations to the children, using this as a form of both relaxation and learning as well. Nahla also, Robinson said, told her that she appreciated the sun and the moon, and all the planets as well.
“This year especially, with the pandemic and restrictions, has been hard on them,” Robinson said. “But they are holding up pretty well. No one likes it, of course. We don’t like not being able to visit grandparents and everyone else, so we have been doing a lot of phone calls. The boys are pretty relaxed about it, but they are older (10 and 11) so they understand things a little better. They mention really missing their friends, but they also understand that we can’t really do that right now.”
The Thanksgiving thankful tree has helped relieve quite a bit of stress on the children, Robinson, and her husband, because it helps to keep things in perspective. Dealing with issues such as doing schoolwork online from home itself can generate an enormous amount of stress, Robinson said. But remembering what they are truly thankful for helps them to remember that it isn’t forever, and they will be able to go back to school eventually.
“Every single one of them wants to go back to school, which is something I thought I would never hear,” Robinson said.
Robinson said the tree has helped them all deal with life at least a little better.
“I think it has reminded them of all there is to be thankful for,” she said. “And they respect it and take it seriously, because they are proud of what they are thankful for, and it is really important to them.”