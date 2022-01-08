ASHLAND From a drug-dealing prisoner to a Christ-following national champion powerlifter, Cortez Johnson has defeated odds and outdueled plenty of competition along the way.
Johnson, 43, took an unconventional route to ultimately land in northeastern Kentucky.
The father of two daughters, ages 10 and 11, started his family with his ex-wife after landing in a halfway house in Ashland.
Johnson grew up on the streets of Chicago. He got wrapped up in a misguided lifestyle, and ended up serving 10 1/2 years in federal prison for selling drugs.
Because of a drug charge in Paducah, Johnson served a portion of his time at Little Sandy Correctional Complex in Elliott County. He attained eligibility for a halfway house in Ashland.
While in prison, two influences helped redirect Johnson’s path. A former girlfriend inspired him to make some changes.
“I wanted to make a good man for her,” he said.
But their relationship ended before he was released.
Also while incarcerated in Arkansas in the early 2000s, though, Johnson met a man named Ron. Ron excelled at sports, particularly basketball. Johnson, although he weighed well over 300 pounds, also gravitated to hoops.
“Ron was the best basketball player there,” Johnson said. He was also a man of God, Johnson said.
“I had never talked to this man, but he came up to me and said, ‘God’s got a message for you.’ I’m like, who, me? Why me? From that day on, we would go out in the yard and he would help me understand the Word of God,” Johnson said.
The 6-foot Johnson started shaping his imposing figure in prison, so he wanted to continue pumping iron after his release.
Johnson frequented the Ashland Area YMCA.
“I didn’t want to go back to that 360-pound guy,” he said.
Initially reserved, Johnson put in a pair of earphones and mostly kept to himself.
Oran Smith, a former high school football player and now a Boyd County deputy, approached Johnson about joining Smith in powerlifting.
Johnson currently works out at Smith’s gym on 29th Street in South Ashland.
“I’d been competing since 2008, and I met Cortez at the YMCA in about 2016,” Smith said. “He’s just a big, massive guy, physically massive. I knew he was strong and had raw strength, but I knew he could be a lot stronger if he had a little bit of guidance.”
It took some coaxing, but Johnson finally agreed to engage in powerlifting if Smith would train him.
What he learned: “Powerlifting is not easy,” he said with a chuckle. “It’s about technique and timing. It can be really hard and stressful on your body. You really have to train to be able to compete.”
Rick Cornett became Johnson’s personal coach shortly thereafter.
The first time Johnson saw Cornett was perhaps in 2018, he said. And Johnson remembered thinking, “That’s an old man still here lifting weights?”
Cornett took “Tez” under his wing.
“I love that man,” Johnson said. “I cannot thank God enough for putting that man in my life. Without Rick, I wouldn’t be able to do none of this stuff. From the very first day, he believed in me.”
Said Cornett: “After I saw him lift, he had such raw strength, and I told Oran, if we can work with him, we can harness this raw strength, and this guy could make a difference.”
Cornett said Johnson adapted to powerlifting fairly smoothly. Within nine months of serious training, Johnson entered his first meet.
Johnson said Cornett was the first person to tell Johnson he was proud of him.
“I never had that kind of support from my family or my mother or father,” Johnson said. “I had to learn self-discipline and self-motivation.”
Cornett, Smith and another personal trainer from Columbus have helped transform Johnson into a prized powerlifter. Above all, though, Johnson credits God.
“It’s like God gave me supernatural strength,” Johnson spoke about his most recent performance.
At the United States Powerlifting Coalition Nationals in North Carolina in October, Johnson competed in the 275-pound weight class. According to Cornett, he squatted 551 pounds, benched 462 and deadlifted 684.
Johnson received the Best Lifter Award, which is handed to the most impressive pound-for-pound powerlifter “in the building,” as Johnson worded it. He was up against 40 other lifters for that honor. His next meet is an invitation-only event in mid-March in Tennessee.
The once shy man who “wouldn’t hardly say a word the first few sessions,” according to Cornett, is now “loud and aggressive,” said Smith.
Cornett, who’s taken a hiatus from coaching recently, often hears from others about how entertaining Johnson is to watch these days.
“He’s a pretty good-sized guy and strong looking,” Cornett said, “but he’s very approachable.
“He’ll talk to anybody,” Cornett added.
Johnson also started his own clothing line — “Heart and Hustle.”
Cornett called Johnson a “real inspiration.”
