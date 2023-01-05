ASHLAND Singer-songwriter Clay Walker will bring his show to Ashland this month.
But his background isn’t as well known as his music.
The artist behind the album “Texas to Tennessee,” was discovered in a Beaumont, Texas, bar by a record producer and had a string of hits during his 20s, including “Live Until I Die,” “Dreaming With My Eyes Open,” “This Woman and This Man,” “Hypnotize The Moon,” “Rumor Has It,” “Then What,” “I Can’t Sleep” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long.”
In 1996, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, but he hasn’t slowed down. He’s become an advocate and fundraiser through the organizatio Band Against MS, which he started. Fundraisers include the annual Clay Walker Charity Classic at Pebble Beach, which highlights the highly active way Walker has approached MS, continuing to perform and raise a growing family while showing no signs of slowing.
“It’s very gratifying to be at a point in my life where I can offer something in its fullness,” Walker said. “I’ve never quite had that before. I was pegged as a neo-traditionalist early on, but I don’t think I fit that mold. For a lot of reasons – maybe the pendulum of music is in the perfect spot – but today’s music and my style have hit center on this album.”
As an artist and as a person, Walker seems to live by a the quote from his website: “If you’re not trying to get better you never will.”