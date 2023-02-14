Even though the track in Boyd County is yet to be built, Revolutionary Racing is pressing ahead with a Quarter Horse meet this year at The Red Mile, the first in the state in several years.
The company recently released its "condition book" to its website, which is a tentative schedule for the April 1-6 meet, along with the rules and purses surrounding each race.
The meet will include the Cherokee Overnight stake on the first night and the BOCO Overnight stake on the last night, each with purses of $45,000-plus up for grabs.
According to Dr. Richard Connelley, president of the Kentucky Quarter Horse Racing Association, the schedule isn't finalized — races can be added as needed to fit the needs of the meet and those who enter.
That's why there are eight races penned into the book, with four substitute races on deck for each day of racing.
Connelley explained that the races are divided into three main categories — claiming races, allowance races and stake races.
The claiming races are where folks can buy a horse prior to watching it run. If the horse wins, the owner of the horse prior to the race will win the purse and get paid for the horse by the new owner.
According to the American Quarter Horse Association, roughly 70% of quarter horse races run in the country are claim races. The Red Mile Meet is no different — between substitute and scheduled races, the claim races constitute roughly 50% of the card.
The price set on the horses determine the caliber of horse that's going to run, according to Connelley.
"It depends on the price," he said. "If you set the price at let's say $5,000, then you're not going to run a $15,000 horse in that race. Because you don't want it getting bought up for less than you have in it."
The claim races scheduled in the book show prices ranging from $3,500 a horse to $20,000, ensuring a variety of horses showing at the event.
The allowance races are races where no one is buying the horses, but certain conditions are set on the horses to ensure they're on a relatively similar playing field. For instance, there's "maiden" races in the condition book, which are for horses who have never won a race, typically broken into age groups.
Or it might bet a little more technical — there's one race on the book for horses 3 years or older which started for a claiming price of $3,500 or less in the prior the year.
The stakes is an entry race and typically the high-dollar main event. These horses are generally entered for a fee by their owner, invited by the track to run or must qualify to run by placing well in other races.
The latter form of a stake race is a "graded stake" — in Thoroughbred Racing, that would be like the Breeders Cup or the Kentucky Derby.
Both races will have 10 places, with 60% of the purse going to first place, 20% to second place, 10% to third and 5% to fourth. All races will feature horses 3 years or older.
All entries will close between March 25 (for the April 1 date) to March 30 (the April 6 date).
