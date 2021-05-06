A Tennessee man is facing a federal child porn charge after court documents show he took a picture of a young boy’s private parts.
The victim’s mother discovered the picture on the boy’s camera — a Christmas gift — shortly after the holiday in 2020, according to court records. The boy was younger than 10 years old, records show.
The suspect — 50-year-old Matthew C. Hagy, of Memphis — had accompanied one of the boy’s relatives as a caretaker, according a federal criminal complaint.
When confronted, Hagy admitted to the mother and her family he had taken the picture, records show. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department was notified and took over, finding at least three pictures of the boy’s private parts on the camera, records show.
A search conducted on Hagy’s phone by South Charleston Police revealed he had 833 nude images of pre-pubescent boys and girls on it, records show. Police also turned up 57 videos of the victim fully-clothed, but several zoomed in on the boy’s private area, records show.
On April 29, an FBI agent filed for a charge against Hagy on a sole count of possession of child pornography in the Southern District Court of West Virginia. A warrant was served against the suspect on May 4, records show.
Hagy is currently being held at the Carter County Detention Center awaiting his federal case.
(606) 326-2653 |